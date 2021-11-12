In this article, ComputerHoy could receive a commission for your purchases. More information.

Winter is approaching and it does so with the light through the roof, something that you can more or less appease by programming the on and off of some appliances, such as radiators and heaters.

For many people, especially in certain areas, using heating in winter is non-negotiable, regardless of the price of electricity. However, all the “tricks” to consume less are welcome.

One of them is program the heater on and off, something that can be done in several ways, such as with a WiFi socket (on some models) but also with a programmable heater, which allows you to establish hourly turn-off and turn-on routines.

Electric radiator (thermal emitter) with programming, up to 35ºC and consumption of 900W.

One option is this energy-efficient heat emitter, the Taurus Tallinn 900 that Amazon has on offer for 84.90 euros.

It has 900W of power, which is enough to heat small spaces, such as an office or a stretcher table, which is what this type of radiator is usually used for, completely electric, not oil.

The Taurus Tallin 900 has built-in wheels, in case you want to carry it from one room to another, as well as a wall mount if you prefer to leave it fixed.

Much of the electricity bill comes from the appliances we use throughout the day. If we optimize their consumption, we can save a lot of money per month. We are going to see some tricks to reduce the cost in the electricity bill, through the electrical appliances.

It is available in other somewhat more powerful versions, although this is undoubtedly the cheapest of all, especially now that on the occasion of the month of Black Friday it has been lowered on Amazon to one of its lowest prices.

With the stock problems that are occurring in all stores, it would not be a bad idea to buy it now if you know that you will need it, well it is quite likely that these heaters will end up running out in the coming weeks or going up in price, especially if a cold spell arrives.

If you want to evaluate other options, there are other very economical low consumption radiators that are worth it too.

