Xiaomi has a serious rival in realme, which sells several cheap mobiles at prices that undoubtedly overshadow its main phones.

Amazon has decided to repeat some of the most successful offers during the past Black Friday to accelerate a little just before Christmas, and there is everything, especially mobiles that fall in price a lot for at least a few days.

One of them is the realme 8, which we have been able to analyze and which offers a spectacular performance for what it costs, especially now that it is lowered to 199 euros, its lowest historical price to date.

They are 60 euros of discount with respect to the previous price, staying below what could be considered its main rivals.

Mobile with 6.4-inch AMOLED screen, 64 Mpx camera, 5,000mAh battery with 30W fast charge and 128 GB of storage.

It has, for example, fast charging at 30W, NFC for mobile payments and excellent performance thanks to its Mediatek Helio G95 processor, much closer by power to the mid-range than to the input range.

In addition, it has other elements that make both its features and its appearance look much more “premium” than anything else, such as a bright rear area with a rainbow effect that is really very striking, or the AMOLED screen, one of its star features.

Let’s say that, if what you are looking for is a cheap mobile phone that works fast and also has the odd extra to improve the experience, this would be one of the best purchases of the moment, although there are other mobiles that can be of value for money. to get better.

