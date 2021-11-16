In this article, ComputerHoy could receive a commission for your purchases. More information.

If you have already had a robot vacuum cleaner and you want a new one that sucks absolutely everything, there is one from the Spanish Cecotec that promises that and more thanks to its tremendous power and artificial intelligence.

Robot vacuum cleaners have already reached millions of homes around the world, also in Spain, the country where one of the main manufacturers of this type of device is based, Cecotec, which with its Conga robots stands up to iRobot on its own land.

Among its dozens of models there is a new one that surprises and a lot, the Conga 9090 IA, which as its name suggests, uses Artificial Intelligence to navigate and map the houseAlthough the most striking of all is its power, 10,000 Pa, a truly impressive figure.

Of course, although there are many models of cheap robot vacuum cleaners, this is not one of them. Its price is 699 euros for the robot alone, much more if you also want to add the charging base with self-emptying function.

This robot vacuum cleaner is undoubtedly one of the most powerful in the world thanks to its 10,000 Pa of suction. In addition, it has a charging base with self-emptying.

To put the figure in context, it is enough to point out that for example the Dyson V10 cordless vacuum cleaner has 15,000 Pa, and is reputed to be one of the most powerful in the industry, so a 10,000 Pa robot vacuum is truly a milestone.

The AI ​​allows, for example, to identify objects that form obstacles, alerting them via the app so that they are removed and, meanwhile, avoiding them. It recognizes for example socks, shoes or cables, as well as pets, which it avoids so as not to disturb.

Like practically all Cecotec robot vacuum cleaners, in addition to vacuuming it also scrubs. It has a fairly efficient scrubbing mode that uses its water tank to remove even stubborn dirt. It’s something that more and more models are doing, including some surprisingly affordable ones.

Having a robot that cleans the floor of your house while you are at work or college is wonderful. The robot vacuum cleaner has become an essential element in any home, and in this guide you will find everything you need to decide on the purchase of yours.

It includes several brushes, starting with the Jalisco that practically all Congas already have, but also a silicone brush that allows you to remove pet hair much more effectively.

It is suitable for all types of floors, even for carpets and rugs, which obviously must leave quite well making use of the 10,000 Pa of power in turbo mode, which are activated automatically on this type of surface.

