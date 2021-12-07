In this article, ComputerHoy could receive a commission for your purchases. More information.

OKP K2 is a small robot vacuum cleaner that will make one of the most boring tasks in the home a thing of the past.

You may not have found out, something difficult by now, but robot vacuum cleaners are possibly one of the best inventions that have entered our home to stay. Perfect for cleaning the floor every day and you can save yourself that work.

And the best thing is that there are models that are very cheap, like this OKP K2 that is available on Amazon and that only costs 89.99 euros applying the discount coupon that you will find on your page.

Mini robotic vacuum cleaner with internet connection, control with its app, remote control and also compatible with Alexa and Google.

This is a special offer for Amazon customers that we do not know how long it will last. That is why it is good to get these bargains by applying that 10 euro discount coupon.

If this robot sounds to you, it is not strange, it is a version with another name of one that is well known on Amazon and that until recently cost a little more than 80 euros, we are talking about Lefant M201 that right now has risen to 130 euros.

This OKP K2 is a compact robot vacuum cleaner perfect to get into all the nooks and crannies of your house. Between dining room chairs or between cabinets and other furniture. Even under the sofa or bed. It is also perfect for cleaning pet hair.

It has a WiFi connection to control it from its application, although it also has compatibility with Alexa or the Google assistant. They have even put a remote control to turn it on manually.

Has a 2100 Pa power, two side brushes to catch all the dirt even from the corners and a autonomy of up to 100 minutes.

