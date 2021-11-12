In this article, ComputerHoy could receive a commission for your purchases. More information.

If you like to have the floor of your house always clean, a robot vacuum cleaner is a particularly recommended investment, especially in homes where there are pets.

Robot vacuum cleaners have clearly become popular in recent years among all types of users, especially among those who do not have all the time they would like for daily cleaning. Obviously, the best-selling models are the cheapest, those of 100-200 euros, a strip in which the Cecotec catalog, its Conga robots, shines a lot.

They have a bit of everything, although right now there are several on offer that are especially striking, in case of one of the best value for money, the Conga 1790 Ultra, which includes a brush for pet hair and that in addition to vacuuming, also scrubs. The best thing is that it is temporarily reduced to 169 euros on Amazon and in the official Cecotec store.

Mid-range robot vacuum cleaner with a suction power of 2200 pascals of power. It has control via command and app.

Both offer free shipping from Spain and the corresponding two years of national guarantee, as required by law.

It is a robot with a power of 2,100 Pa and with an application, in which you can program the cleaning time, see the progress or switch between the various vacuuming and scrubbing modes it has.

The low profile allows it to burn in tight spaces, such as under furniture or under the sofa.

Among the various modes there is a restricted area, in case you want it not to access a certain area. In addition, you can also create profiles by rooms to clean only one of them if you prefer.

Having a robot that cleans the floor of your house while you are at work or college is wonderful. The robot vacuum cleaner has become an essential element in any home, and in this guide you will find everything you need to decide on the purchase of yours.

If you have stairs, it is not a problem thanks to the virtual wall, which prevents the robot from launching down them.

It more than meets several of the things that must be taken into account when buying a robot vacuum cleaner, although there are obviously much more complete and more expensive models.

Finally, if you do not have an Amazon Prime account and you are going to buy it in this store, it is advisable to take advantage of the free trial month without permanence, which speeds up delivery and allows you to see all the Prime Video series.

In this article, ComputerHoy receives a commission from its affiliate partners for each purchase you make through the product links that we have included, something that in no case represents an additional cost for you. However, our recommendations are always independent and objective. You can check our affiliate policy here.