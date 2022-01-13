In this article, ComputerHoy could receive a commission for your purchases. More information.

Huawei’s most powerful and fastest WiFi 6 router to connect at home at the highest possible speed.

If it does not matter what you do that you always have a bad internet speed at home, for example changing the position of the router that your operator installed in your home, you should consider getting a new faster router with WiFi 6.

Huawei WiFi AX3 It is one of the most complete routers that the specialist brand in network components such as Huawei has. In addition, it is fully compatible with WiFi 6 and only costs 49.90 euros in its January offers.

Huawei WiFi AX3 Quad-Core

This is the version of this router with quad-core processor, not the normal dual-core. The distinction is important because with a faster processor it is able to serve more devices at the same time.

At ComputerHoy.com we have tested this Huawei WiFi AX3 and demonstrated that it effectively improves the signal and speed of the WiFi network if you have an old router.

If you have a mobile, laptop or tablet with the new WiFi 6, present in most new products, you will be able to take advantage of the maximum speed offered by the connection you have contracted. And it is that if you are paying too much for it, it is better to squeeze it to the fullest.

These are the best routers you can buy with WiFi 6, the new WiFi standard that multiplies the speed of the internet.

Also has 3 1 Gigabit Ethernet ports and 1 Gigabit port for the cable that you must connect to your operator’s router.

Configuration is simple and can be done from the application that Huawei has available for Android mobiles and for iPhone.

It also has other features such as protection against DoS attacks, WPA3, firewalls or an algorithm against brute force attacks. Everything to protect your connection without you having to do anything.

If you like to keep up to date with the latest offers and product recommendations, you can follow them in real time on the Computerhoy.com channel on Telegram, where we will keep you informed of the latest technology discounts.

Get this Huawei router with WiFi 6 for only 49.90 euros, when its normal price is 109 euros.

Shipping is totally free and is delivered from its warehouses in Spain, so it will take a few days for the order to arrive.

In this article, ComputerHoy receives a commission from its affiliate partners for each purchase you make through the product links that we have included, something that in no case represents an additional cost for you. However, our recommendations are always independent and objective. You can check our affiliate policy here.