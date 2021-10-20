In this article, ComputerHoy could receive a commission for your purchases. More information.

Chromebooks have arrived with force in this 2021, with new models that already compete head-to-head against some of the most prominent models with Windows.

Until not too long ago, the international presence of computers with Chrome OS was quite residual, but Google has made that change in recent months, supporting the launch of dozens of Chromebooks at quite affordable prices with its operating system.

Virtually all brands that regularly work with Windows have jumped on the bandwagon. One of them, HP, has a fairly cheap laptop for sale right now, a Chromebook with Ryzen 3 as a processor. It’s the HP ChromeBook 14b-na0002ns and PcComponentes sells it for 399 euros.

Normally, Chromebooks tend to equip modest processors, such as the Intel Celeron N. However, this model makes a leap in quality by betting on the Ryzen 3, which even with Windows 10 would guarantee excellent performance, even more so with Chrome OS, which needs fewer resources to function.

It should also be noted its weight, 1.5 kg, very light if we look at that the size of its screen is 14 inches instead of the usual 13.3.

Chromebooks are very simple to use laptops based on the Chrome browser and widely used in academic environments such as schools or institutes.

These are some of its most important technical specifications:

Screen size: 14 “Screen resolution: Full HD Weight: 1.5 kg Processor: AMD Ryzen 3 3250U RAM memory: 8GB Storage: 64GB eMMC Operating system: Chrome OS

As you can see, its main problem is that it only has 64GB of storage, so it is advisable to also buy a microSD or an external hard drive, and even a pendrive, to expand it.

If you don’t need the exclusive Windows applications at all and you can manage with those of Google Play, this is a good laptop to work with, one of the best, especially if your budget is more or less tight.

In this article, ComputerHoy receives a commission from its affiliate partners for each purchase you make through the product links that we have included, something that in no case represents an additional cost for you. However, our recommendations are always independent and objective. You can check our affiliate policy here.