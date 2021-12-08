In this article, ComputerHoy could receive a commission for your purchases. More information.

If you want a phone that doesn’t cost too much and offers good performance, there are quite a few candidates available, one of them from Samsung.

Despite the strength of brands specializing in the low cost, such as Xiaomi and Realme, Samsung continues to resist in the entry range with some of its Galaxy, which clearly fight in this segment.

For example, there is the Samsung Galaxy M12, which boasts an exceptional 5,000 mAh battery and a price that is now on sale, because Amazon has lowered it to 169 euros in the version of 128GB of storage, which is not bad at all.

It thus overshadows the Redmi on its own ground, with other features that do so a good option for Samsung faithful looking for a cheap but competitive mobile.

This Samsung mobile has a fairly low price, although its features include, for example, a large 5,000 mAh battery with fast charging.

In the analysis of the Samsung Galaxy M12 we have been able to put it to the test in all its areas, and it fully complies in practically all, especially in battery life, but also in screen quality and fluidity.

Samsung’s jump to OneUI a few years ago, its new layer of customization, makes the performance of its more affordable phones have improved a lot, and it shows at all times.

Its design is much better than mobile phones under 200 euros have always been, although there are many phones in this price range that are worth it.

Samsung is one of the most important and prestigious mobile manufacturers. If you want to buy one of their mobiles, in this report we have arranged them by price range.

The Samsung Galaxy M replaced the Galaxy J that once ranged between 150 and 300 euros, which accumulated a debatable fame in its day due to the performance problems of its software, fortunately already overcome.

If you decide to take advantage of this offer on the Samsung Galaxy M12 from Amazon, you will also have free shipping to any part of Spain, whether you have a Prime account or not.

That said, one of the main advantages of the Prime account is express shipping, in addition to others such as unlimited photo storage, so you may be interested in taking advantage of it now to sign up for the free trial month without permanence.

