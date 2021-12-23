Samsung is testing its new SSDs through the PCIe 5.0 port and the result is impressive. Double the speed of previous models and with still room for improvement.

Samsung has unveiled a PCIe 5.0 SSD which confirms that storage products should continue to double in speed every few years.

Designed for business servers, The PM1743 SSD can achieve read speeds of up to 13,000MB / s and handle 2,500K input / output operations per second (IOPS), almost twice what today’s best PCIe 4.0 NVMe drives can do.

PCIe 5.0 supports up to 32 GT / s, twice that of PCIe 4.0. And, to take advantage of that bandwidth, Samsung has developed its own driver together with Intel.

“Together we have resolved the complicated technical issues encountered with PCIe 5.0 during this initial evaluation period,” said Intel Director of Technology Initiatives Jim Pappas.

SSD offers 6,600MB / s sequential write speed and a random write speed of 250,000 IOPS, again doubling the current specifications.

SSD drive in NVMe format with a capacity from 250 GB to 2 TB with transfer speeds of up to 2,100 MB / s.

It also offers improved energy efficiency of up to 30%. In this way, Samsung not only wants to reduce waiting times on the servers, but on top of that, they will reduce their carbon footprint, which is a breakthrough in terms of efficiency.

And although the PCIe 5.0 port still sounds to us in the future, the next version is already underway. The PCI Special Interest Group has released a PCI Express 6.0 specification, which could reach a whopping 256GB per second over 16 channels, twice as fast as PCIe 5.0 and four times as fast as the 4.0 specification.

But nevertheless, that format will have to use a new trick called pulse width modulation technology It can carry twice as much data as existing methods without using ridiculously high frequencies.

Samsung is already testing the PM1743 PCIe 5.0 SSD drive and has plans to mass produce it in the first quarter of 2022, with capacities ranging from 1.92 terabytes (TB) to 15.36 TB.

It is also expected to be the first PCIe 5.0 SSD with dual-port support, ensuring server operation when connection to one of the ports fails.