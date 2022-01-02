In this article, ComputerHoy could receive a commission for your purchases. More information.

If you want to buy a tablet that is inexpensive and from a trusted brand, Samsung has a model that fits this description perfectly.

To consume multimedia content, such as series, movies or videos, but also games, tablets are a perfect support. With screens larger than mobiles and prices that are the same or more affordable, they are an ideal way to see what you want with much more comfort.

Buying a tablet is not always easy, yes, and there are countless models for sale, some of them quite cheap, such as the Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 Lite, which costs only 195 euros in Amazon Spain at the moment.

Best of all, it is not only inexpensive but it also arrives quickly.If you buy it now, you will receive it for sure before next January 6, the Three Wise Men, although for this you would have to sign up for the Amazon Prime free trial month if you have not already done so.

This Samsung tablet is ideal if you are looking for a simple model, with a large screen and good performance for all types of applications.

We have been able to thoroughly test the Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 Lite and the reality is that despite being an entry-level model, it has a lot to offer, so in general the results are very good.

In our analysis we value everything from fluidity and power to the quality of its screen, including the battery and its duration, another key element. For the scarce 200 euros that it costs right now there are few better alternatives, at least among the brands already established in Spain.

The sound quality is very good, something that must always be taken into account at all times, especially when watching series.

These are some of the best Android tablets that you can buy right now in different price segments, both basic and alternative models to the iPad Pro.

By power, it has enough to run any Android application, even some quite demanding, such as online games, another of the elements that are giving more and more life to tablets.

The possibility of having it quickly at home makes it almost certainly ahead of other options, although as we have already mentioned, its value for money is generally outstanding.

In this article, ComputerHoy receives a commission from its affiliate partners for each purchase you make through the product links that we have included, something that in no case represents an additional cost for you. However, our recommendations are always independent and objective. You can check our affiliate policy here.