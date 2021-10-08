Darío Pérez

This Saturday at the Echo Arena in Liverpool, we will be able to enjoy three great fights between the British in the super welterweight category, which speaks of the depth of boxing in the islands at certain weights.

In addition, the background fight is a battle between Liverpool natives, which will make the venue full to bursting and with an atmosphere that is expected to be thunderous. Liam smith (29-3-1, 16 KO) and Anthony Fowler (15-1, 12 KO) will be in charge of putting the culmination of the meeting on the banks of the Mersey, two capable, charismatic and full fighters; Despite his 33 years, the former world champion Smith showed against Magomed Kurbanov last May that he is still in top form, and should have been proclaimed the winner of that world tie where the local condition weighed too much.

Fowler is in his prime, meanwhile, coming off six straight wins after his narrow loss to Scott Fitzgerald in 2019, with Brian Rose or Jorge Fortea among his sporting casualties. The bets and almost all of the experts give Smith a very favorite, something that from here we see much more equal, since there is a tendency to underestimate Fowler and his progress as a fighter in his later years.

The second of the duels, with the British title of the category and also twelve rounds, is the Ted cheeseman (17-2-1, 10 KO) against Troy williamson (16-0-1, 12 KO). Also spectacular on paper, a real artillery display is planned for both sides. Cheeseman has managed to rebuild his career and his life outside the ring after a bad streak (losses against Sergio García and Scott Fitzgerald, draw with Kieron Conway) and some dangerous addictions, reaching the first defense of the national belt after knocking out James Metcalf. In the other corner, Williamson aims to dethrone him with sky-high confidence for having beaten Kieran Smith in his last appearance, previously undefeated.

Third in terms of importance, the aforementioned James Metcalf (21-1, 13 KO) returns after falling to Cheeseman, and will be tested with the also referred Kieron Conway (16-2-1, 3 KO) to ten rounds. The latter comes from doing a very good fight on the Canelo-Saunders undercard, where he lost a split decision against Souleymane Cissokho. A true crossroads combat, a term that, with more or less nuances, is valid for all this triad of British stakes in the limit of 70 kilograms.

To round off the great gala, a women’s fight … and a world title, in principle. It will be in the bantamweight and WBA version where the champion, Shannon Courtenay (7-1, 3 KO), was going to make the first defense of the title won against Ebanie Bridges. But having not given the weight, the title will only be at stake for her opponent, the veteran American Jamie mitchell (6-0-2, 4 KO), in his first World Cup opportunity.

The event will feature some minor fights to whet your appetite and it will be, in itself, a spectacular appetizer for the night of heavyweights that awaits us in the United States a few hours later. It can be followed live this Saturday on DAZN from 8:00 p.m.