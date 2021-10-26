There are only 5 days left, so that two of the greatest legends of Mexican women’s boxing, Jackie Nava and Mariana Juárez, meet in the ring of the Municipal Auditorium of Tijuana, according to Zanfer that will be broadcast by Azteca 7, the Casa del Boxing.

The “Princesa Azteca” Nava (38-4-4, 16 ko’s) and “Barby” Juárez (55-10-4, 19 ko’s) will collide 10 rounds at Super Bantamweight, with the WBC diamond belt in dispute.

Winner of 10 world championships in two divisions, Jackie Nava, and world champion in three divisions and protagonist of 29 world title fights, Mariana Juárez, will star in one of the most anticipated fights in the history of women’s boxing.

Between them, they have 43 years of professional boxing experience, 115 fights, 864 rounds, 54 world championship fights, including three diamond titles, and most importantly, 14 world championships won, in five divisions.

The fight has divided opinions and there is no clear favorite. Jackie’s boxing, technique and speed, in the face of Mariana’s power, aggressiveness and rhythm, in a fight that guarantees constant actions and emotions above the ring.

The spectacular battle of legends between Jackie “Princesa Azteca” Nava and Mariana “Barby” Juárez, will have a very attractive backing.

The Tijuana fans will have another of their spoiled sons in action, when Elvis “Rockanrolero” Torres (19-1-2, 11 ko’s) faces Monterrey’s Erick “Tony” Encina (17-4-1, 5 ko’s) in 8-round lightweight duel.

And in a high school duel between prospects with great potential, the capital’s Bryan Mercado (19-1-0, 15 ko’s) will face the former Mexican Olympian Elías Emigdio (8-1-2, 3 ko’s) in a classic duel between fajador and boxer of technique, speed and ring travel, at 8 rounds in Super Bantamweight.

For his part, the solid knockout of Guadalajara, Diego “Azabache” Torres (11-0-0, 11 ko’s) will seek to extend his perfect record, when he meets José “Cheche” Valenzuela (9-3-0, 3 ko’s) from Sinaloa. ) to 8 rounds at Lightweight, while at Flyweight, Brian Mosinos (21-2-0, 4 KO’s) will be tested by Carlos “Grillo” Mejía (6-2-1, 2 KO’s) in a duel to 8 Flyweight rounds. Mejía was the one who last May, precisely in Tijuana, gave him a great fight and drew against Joselito Velázquez.

Israel Rodríguez Picazo, Bernardino Lozano and Shailock Goyri will be other promises of boxing who will take part in next Saturday’s function in Tijuana, which will have public access.