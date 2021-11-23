In this article, ComputerHoy could receive a commission for your purchases. More information.

There is still a week left until Black Friday 2021, but on Amazon you can already see many interesting offers. So, starting today, you can take advantage of these discounts to get accessories for your car, for your motorcycle or even a bicycle or an electric scooter.

In fact, if you want to move around the city with total freedom and say goodbye to traffic jams, an electric scooter is your best option. And, in that sense, this offer is extremely interesting: a SmartGyro electric scooter with up to 55 kilometers of autonomy with a discount of almost 200 euros on its RRP.

This means that the real price of this scooter reaches 770 euros, which is a somewhat dizzying price, but with this specific discount (and that will only last a few days) it can be yours for only 577 euros, which sounds much better. Take advantage of!

SmartGyro SpeedWay PRO at Amazon

And it is also about one of the best electric scooters on the market: the SmartGyro SpeedWay PRO, from the SmartGyro brand, well known in the electric scooter sector for the impressive quality of its products.

Specific, the SmartGyro SpeedWay PRO is a very powerful 1,200W and 48V electric scooter. With this power he will have no problem taking you anywhere, climbing hills without any problem.

The most characteristic of this scooter is its incredible 15,000 mAh battery, which gives you a range of up to 55 kilometers on a single charge, making it perfect for going from home to the office or anywhere you want to go without getting into a tedious traffic jam. It reaches a speed of 25 kilometers per hour.

These are the 5 cheapest electric scooters of the moment, scooters that, for less than 200 euros, are great means of transport in cities.

It has 10-inch Tubeless tires prepared to absorb the irregularities of the terrain and that your trip is fluid and without surprises. The scooter too It has front and rear suspension, brake light, front LED spotlight, horn, turn signals and is folds in three seconds so that you do not occupy almost anything when you do not use it.

Cross the city from end to end with your new SmartGyro SpeedWay PRO, the best electric scooter you can buy to enjoy every trip. Take advantage of the fact that it is reduced to 577 euros on Amazon and forget about traffic jams forever.

In this article, ComputerHoy receives a commission from its affiliate partners for each purchase you make through the product links that we have included, something that in no case represents an additional cost for you. However, our recommendations are always independent and objective. You can check our affiliate policy here.