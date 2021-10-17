In this article, ComputerHoy could receive a commission for your purchases. More information.

If you want an electric scooter but the battery of the normal ones knows little, there are options that go a little further in terms of autonomy.

The usual thing in the electric scooter sector is that their autonomy moves around 25 km, at least in the “standard” models, undoubtedly due to the pace that Xiaomi sets with its different models.

However, both Xiaomi and other brands have Pro models for sale, or MAX, it depends on the case. They are the versions that stretch the autonomy a little more, in the case of the Ninebot KickScooter MAX by Segway, clear competitor of the Xiaomi Mi Scooter Pro 2.

Its price is temporarily lowered on Amazon, which leaves it at only 509 euros instead of the 579 euros that it usually costs. A good opportunity if you want to buy a scooter and prefer one from a trusted brand, beyond the options offered by Xiaomi.

This electric scooter boasts above all a long-lasting battery, which reaches up to 40 km of autonomy, much more than usual.

With a maximum speed of 25 km / h and plenty of power, it is perfect for urban commuting of all kinds. 40 km maximum is quite a considerable figure for any user, with the clear option of charging it at the office or school if necessary.

Uses a regenerative brake that “recycles” the kinetic energy of braking to reduce energy consumption, a novelty that comes directly from Formula 1 and that more and more brands are taking advantage of.

Obviously there are some more options if you want a good electric scooter, in addition to this model and the Xiaomi ones, such as those sold by the Spanish brand Cecotec.

We review Xiaomi electric scooters, with their specifications and strengths of each model so that you know which one is best for you.

This Segway model has free shipping to any part of Spain following the usual Amazon sales conditions, which does not charge shipping costs on orders of 29 euros or more.

You may be in a hurry to release it. In this case, it is best to sign up for Prime’s free trial month if you haven’t already done so.

In this article, ComputerHoy receives a commission from its affiliate partners for each purchase you make through the product links that we have included, something that in no case represents an additional cost for you. However, our recommendations are always independent and objective. You can check our affiliate policy here.