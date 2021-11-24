11/24/2021 at 08:00 CET

Deserved victory for Sevilla against Wolfsburg (2-0) in the best game this season in Europe. The last day will not be suitable for the faint of heart. It depends on himself but for this he will have to win in Austria Salzburg, that with two defeats the pass has been complicated. Now the first is Lille and Wolfsburg is last. Between Gauls and Germans, there are only three points of difference.

1st – @SevillaFC could become the first Spanish team in the history of the @LigadeCampeones to qualify from a group stage after not winning the first 4 games (the last to do so in general was Atalanta in the 2019/20 season) . Miracle # SevillaFC pic.twitter.com/cHtkkmmScz – OptaJose (@OptaJose) November 23, 2021

A victory that was suffered a lot. First brushed it Kooundé with an imposing head and Jordan had it right this time with the head. Rakitic put it on perfect and the midfielder did not fail against Pervan. Rafa mir, one of those who entered the green in the first window that Lopetegui spent, finished in the mouth of goal in 97 ‘a great center of the Argentine.

Sevilla depends on itself

The last day of group G will not be suitable for the faint of heart. All four teams have possibilities, and in fact, each of them depends on himself to access the eighth. Sevilla will play in Austria against Salzburg, whoever wins will be the eighth team. If they tie Sevilla would be out while that the Austrians would depend on the other party.

Lille and Wolfsburg will meet in Germany. If the Germans take the victory, they will be a team in the last 16 as long as there is no draw in Austria, which would be decided by a triple draw. Should the French win, they would be first in the group. With a draw only Lille would access the eighth.