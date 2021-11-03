Why use a bathroom scale when you can use the classic bath mat, which also offers all kinds of measurements?

We have been evaluating our health for more than a hundred years based on our weight, well, as a general fact.

But modern medicine goes further, and proposes to take into account balanced weight, that is, monitor where most of that weight accumulates: the stomach, the butt, the waist, the chest, etc. Because this affects other parts of the body, like the back.

BBalance is a smart bathroom mat with footprint reader, which detects the person above and carries out different types of measurements, beyond weight. You can see it in action in this video:

BBalance allows you to forget about the scale, you never know where to store.

Under the fluffy fabric, which of course can be removed and washed, there are a touch sensor that registers up to 4,000 points of contact on each foot.

This sensor detects the silhouette, size and 3D shape of the sole of the foot, so it is able to recognize the person who climbs on it, to keep your data separate and private.

BBalance performs some measurements common to smart bathroom scales, such as weight, body mass index, and even the percentage of bones, meat, and fluids that our body has.

Smart scale with Bluetooth connection to synchronize with the application that will show your progress in weight, bone mass, body fat index and other measurements. With memory for up to 8 profiles.

But also, thanks to its three-dimensional sensor, analyzes balance, back posture, as well as where the most weight is accumulated.

Like a virtual coach, proposes exercises and postures to balance our body. This not only prevents back pain, but also teaches us to walk and sit in the correct posture.

BBalance it connects with our mobile via Wifi or Bluetooth, and through an app it analyzes the recorded data to create all kinds of graphs, history, exercise and diet tips, etc.

Use a battery, but you won’t have to worry about it, because it only needs to be recharged every eight months.

BBalance has been very successful on Indiegogo, where it only took one day to fully fund.

If you’re interested, the smart bathroom scale with footprint reader it has a price of 198 euros, 42% cheaper than when it is put on sale. Of course, you will have to be patient, because they will not start shipping until April.