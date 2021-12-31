In this article, ComputerHoy could receive a commission for your purchases. More information.

If your back hurts constantly, it may be due to poor posture. Amazon has lowered a concealer quite different from the usual ones.

Upright Go 2 is a small, lightweight and comfortable strapless posture corrector that is positioned on the upper back with easy-to-use adhesives. This device is currently on Amazon at an excellent price of only 80 euros.

Its function is to remind you to sit straight or stand straight by means of a gentle vibration in real time.

Upright GO 2 posture corrector

You can have a personalized training plan, since the application Upright syncs with your smartphone and generates a daily task schedule to improve posture. These daily tasks will allow you to strengthen your back and train your brain to be aware of slouching.

Bring a mobile device that is held on your back, because using 6 increased precision sensors, generates measures and suggestions of how you should do to correct the posture of your back, something that in the long run can bring a lot of pain if it is not solved as soon as possible.

These are the best ergonomic mice you can buy

The application is used to follow and monitor the stooped posture. This way you can get it straight as soon as possible. In addition, you will have a daily score to see the evolution you have made throughout the days.

The box of this product includes an Upright Go 2 posture corrector, a travel case for the device, USB cable for charging, 9 reusable medical grade hypoallergenic stickers and a user manual.

Ratings on Amazon

The 73% of people who have bought and rated this Amazon product have awarded it with 4 or 5 stars, so the conclusion is clear, for the vast majority of people this is a good product and they are satisfied with its result.

“I have been using the Go 2 Upright Unit for a couple of weeks now and am very happy to recommend this product. My posture has improved dramatically. The two modes in which it works are quite useful to check if you are maintaining good posture. Overall , the additives are quite good and the battery life is adequate “says an Amazon Customer.

If you like to keep up to date with the latest offers, you can follow them in real time on the channel of our colleagues Computerhoy.com on Telegram, where we will keep you informed of the best discounts.

That same customer keeps saying “Before jumping into this product, there are a couple of caveats. First of all, this will not fix any problem with the position of the shoulder blades and if you have poor posture when lying down or other unusual positions it will not detect it.”

It is clear that this Postulate Corrector works well and is a good way to correct possible back problems. But if we add to that that having an Amazon Prime account the shipping costs are free, then much better.

You will only have to wait a few days and you will have it at home as soon as possible.

In this article, ComputerHoy receives a commission from its affiliate partners for each purchase you make through the product links that we have included, something that in no case represents an additional cost for you. However, our recommendations are always independent and objective. You can check our affiliate policy here.