This rear view mirror with a screen allows you to see what is happening in front of and behind your car, perfect to have a better overview and record your trips.

There are more and more cameras in the world, but not only in our pockets with smartphones, but also in other elements that perhaps until a few years ago we did not realize. But it is cars that are adding the most cameras, especially electric ones and those that have autonomous driving.

If you have a car that does not have a camera, which will surely be the most normal thing, but you want to add one to it, there are very simple and cheap solutions to do so. As is the case of this Wolfbox rear view mirror that is not only a rear view mirror, it has a screen and two cameras and that you can buy for 139 euros.

Rearview mirror with screen for car with rear camera for reversing and also front camera to record while driving.

This rear view mirror has a traditional mirror function, but it also includes a 12-inch long screen behind the glass that allows you to see two video sources, that of the two cameras that can be integrated.

It already comes with a rearview camera, a front one capable of recording high definition video and that always points forward to record while driving. In this way you can make personal videos of your tours or have evidence of possible accidents.

In addition to the front camera, this smart rear view mirror has a rear camera that is installed at the rear and shows you everything you have in the blind spots when reversing.

These are the six levels of autonomous driving. The classification of the levels of autonomy was established in 2015 by the society of automotive engineers SAE.

The screen has adjustable parking lines when you turn on the rear view camera (automatically displayed when reversing) so you know the direction and distances of objects and obstacles.

It has GPS function and motion sensor that will record before and after a collision. Everything is stored on a 32GB microSD card, although you can use one up to 128GB.

Cameras in cars are becoming more and more common and it is something that even the DGT is applauding.

This rear-view mirror with screen and Wolfbox cameras you can get it on Amazon for 139 euros with Free shipping.

