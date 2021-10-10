In this article, ComputerHoy could receive a commission for your purchases. More information.

Smart watches are a good way to receive calls and notifications on your wrist, as well as quantifying physical values ​​and exercise, so you may be looking for a competitive and cheap model.

If you want to buy a cheap smartwatch, of course there is no lack of options, both as a smartwatch itself and in a smart bracelet format, although right now the prices are more or less similar in many cases.

For instance, there is a smartwatch, the Amazfit Bip S Lite, which is ideal for any type of user and which is also surprisingly inexpensive. It costs 39 euros on Amazon, although AliExpress Plaza sells it with free shipping from Spain for only 33 euros, so they have a much better price.

This Amazfit smartwatch has a heart rate sensor and up to 30 days of battery life, as well as a color screen and 14 sports modes.

In just three days you will have your purchase at home and without paying postage, a real luxury, and without going through customs or taking surprises in the form of tax surcharges, since the product is in our country.

The main features that make the Bip S Lite worthwhile have to do with the battery, which lasts several weeks without problems, depending on how you use it, of course.

It can reach a month of duration without problems, and that it has a color screen with quite a lot of brightness.

It quantifies dozens of sports activities, such as walking, running or cycling, although it does not have a GPS, so it connects to your mobile phone to obtain the location in real time.

We explain how to make the best decision to buy a sports watch, the models and what you should look for to make the best choice and save money.

It tells you how many calories you have burned throughout the day, the evolution of your heart rate and even the quality of your sleep, all through its application for iPhone and Android phones.

The smartwatch sector is highly competitive. The best smartwatches today even perform electrocardiograms and analyze body composition, although they are obviously much more expensive.

For the scarce 33 euros that this Amazfit Bip S Lite costs in AliExpress Plaza, it is undoubtedly worth it if you do not need the advanced functions of the high-end models.

