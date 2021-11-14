Researchers have succeeded in creating a material to make any window smart, capable of blocking the sun’s heat but without dispensing with the views of the outside.

Building windows can give us an idea of ​​the temperature inside them, and that is because windows have a significant impact on energy demand such as heating and cooling.

Until now many windows have been created to block the solar heat gain and thus protect against glare in ultraviolet exposure, but unfortunately when performing these actions, they also block outside views.

Fortunately, a team of researchers from the Nanyang Technological University of Singapore (NTU Singapore) has invented a window material capable of blocking rays and controlling heat transmission without giving up those views that we love so much.

The great thing about this energy saving electrochromic window material is that they work at the flick of a switch and are designed to block infrared radiation which is the main component of sunlight that emits heat.

This breakthrough is made up of an economical blend of advanced materials such as titanium dioxide (TiO2), tungsten trioxide (WO3), neodymium-niobium (Nd-Nb) and tin (IV) oxide (SnO2), and which differs from others materials that attempt to do the same.

This material is designed to coat the window panes and when powered by electricity, the user could turn the infrared radiation transmitted through the window on and off.

This new material, which makes our windows smart, could block up to 70% of infrared radiation without compromising views, since it allows up to 90% of visible light to pass through.

They also comment that it is 30% more effective in regulating heat than the electrochromic windows available today. It is a breakthrough over previous smart windows.

The team says that this new technology can help conserve energy that could be used for heating and cooling buildings and can contribute to the future design of sustainable green buildings.

“By integrating both the new electrochromic material we invented and the patented switch in a window, we can create a smart window with unique capabilities,” he says. Ronn Goei, first author of the study.

“With the ability to control both the infrared radiated heat from the sun and the heat conducted through the window, we hope that this technology will be particularly useful in temperate climates, as building occupants can use it to regulate the loss or gain of heat according to the needs of the changing seasons, “he adds.