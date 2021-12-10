In this article, ComputerHoy could receive a commission for your purchases. More information.

Amazfit has a fairly complete smartwatch, with a good battery and an even cheaper price than any bracelet from the main brands would have.

Having a smart watch is now much cheaper than just a few years ago, and not from just any brand, but from the main ones in the sector. Of all the known ones, there is one of Asian origin that dominates the low cost segment, Amazfit.

He has several watches that cost less than 100 euros, although he does there is one that stands out for being especially cheap is the Amazfit Bip S Lite, which costs just 25 euros in AliExpress Plaza if you are a new user of this store.

If you are not and you have made purchases before, they are 35 euros, also very cheap. If not, you can always take the opportunity to create a new account and benefit from that discount of 10 euros.

This Amazfit smartwatch has a heart rate sensor and up to 30 days of battery life, as well as a color screen and 14 sports modes.

Plaza is the version of this online store that has its warehouse in Spain, and that means that in just 2-3 working days you will have your purchase at home, and without going through customs or paying customs surcharges or VAT, all advantages.

Also, despite being a surprisingly cheap smartwatch, it has more than decent performance. For instance, reaches 30 days of autonomy without many problems, so in that sense it more than meets and even surpasses some of the best smart bracelets available now.

Its transreflective screen makes it look perfectly always, even in broad daylight, and without having to turn it on, so it also saves a lot of battery in that sense.

It has a heart rate sensor, sleep quality sensor or pedometer, among other things, although it does not have GPS, a feature that depends on the link to the GPS with the mobile.

For putting this offer on the Amazfit Bip S Lite, its price on Amazon is much higher, since it costs about 40 euros without there being significant advantages in terms of shipping speed or guarantee.

It is a good choice if you want a basic smartwatch, although obviously there are high-end models that are much better for performance.

