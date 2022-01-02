In this article, ComputerHoy could receive a commission for your purchases. More information.

We are close to returning to the office or to classes, and with it endless hours with our vehicle in those traffic jams every morning, or having to take the crowded train or subway to reach our destination, but if you have an electric scooter not only You will arrive first but also with the highest health security avoiding crowds.

And it is that in the current situation in which we find ourselves, entering crowded public transport in the mornings is the least advisable even if you wear a mask, so if you do not live far from your university or your office, the best option you have is the different electric scooters, and we have found the perfect one for you.

This Cecotec Bongo Series A Advance Connected MAX electric scooter is only 449 euros on Amazon, cheaper than the Xiaomi Mi Electric Scooter PRO 2 that is also marketed in this online store, although both products can be worth you without any problem.

Electric scooter with a maximum power of 700 W to climb hills without effort. It is light and foldable, reaches a maximum speed of 25 km / h and its battery offers a range of up to 45 km. It has an app to view information and make adjustments on the mobile.

The Cecotec Bongo Series A Advance Connected MAX electric scooter at 449 euros is a product that will arrive at your home in the coming weeks, although it is likely that Amazon will replenish the product after the holidays, so you would receive it much earlier.

What we love about this electric scooter is that it has a great 700W power, making it ideal to climb those endless slopes that we find on our way.

On the other hand, it has interchangeable and removable batteriesEach of them can offer a range of up to 45 km, and if you carry a spare you can use the scooter for up to 90 km.

In addition, for both experienced users and beginners, this scooter includes three modes such as the eco mode for long trips, the comfort mode for better performance and the Sport mode for short trips.

Also you should not worry about the terrain, because it includes anti-blowout wheels, on 8.5-inch tubeless tires that provide greater safety and grip.

If you like to keep up to date with the latest offers and product recommendations, you can follow them in real time on the Computerhoy.com channel on Telegram, where we will keep you informed of the latest technology discounts.

Additionally it has a triple braking system, which combines a disc brake, an electric brake and a manual brake, to prevent us from suffering some kind of accident if we have to brake abruptly.

Finally, you can use its dedicated application to view different information or use the LED panel on the front that shows speed and battery, among other things.

In this article, ComputerHoy receives a commission from its affiliate partners for each purchase you make through the product links that we have included, something that in no case represents an additional cost for you. However, our recommendations are always independent and objective. You can check our affiliate policy here.