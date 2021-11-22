In this article, ComputerHoy could receive a commission for your purchases. More information.

Asus VivoBook 15 OLED is an impressive laptop with an OLED screen, which ensures incredible image quality and is now at its lowest price.

There are few laptops with OLED screens and one of them, this Asus model, can now be found on sale for only 799 euros at MediaMarkt. It is a rarity, not only because the laptop has a screen of this type, but also because its price has dropped from 999 euros.

Getting laptops with an OLED screen is rare, but also having such a significant discount as this makes it a unique bargain found available at MediaMarkt with free shipping.

Ultralight laptop with Intel Core i7 processor and a 15.6-inch Full HD screen and OLED panel, achieving the best quality in colors, blacks and brightness.

The screen is the great show of this laptop. Have a size of 15.6 inches and a Full HD resolution, like other VivoBook models with LCD panel. Worse the difference is in the brightness level that reaches 600 nits, compared to 250 of the LCD.

You will also notice a beastly difference in the quality of the images, with very deep blacks and more vibrant colors. Perfect for playing HDR content.

But this VivoBook 15 OLED is not far behind in other features. Not for nothing uses one of the latest Intel processors, a Intel Core i7-1165G7, with 12 GB of RAM and a 512 GB SSD.

As is often the case with Asus laptops, you will be able to access components such as the RAM and the SSD to upgrade when necessary in a few years.

This laptop, that barely weighs 1.80 kgIt also has a 42 Whrs battery, has a USB 3.2 type A port, a USB-C 3.2, 2 USB 2.0 ports, HDMI 1.4 connection, headphone output and microSD card reader.

It even has very interesting details such as a fingerprint reader on the trackpad, of great quality and large size or a backlit keyboard.

This is a laptop with Windows 10 installed, but it can be upgraded to Windows 11 without any problem. Perfect for those looking for a light equipment, but at the same time with the best of the best and fast to work and that can be updated in the future.

