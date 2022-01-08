In this article, ComputerHoy could receive a commission for your purchases. More information.

Although we should never mix our work with leisure, the truth is that on several occasions it is possible, and with regard to electronic devices, to find a device that is capable of using both for our leisure hours as well as for those moments of productivity is not easy, but for this there are the different convertible tablets.

And is that thanks to these convertible tablets, we can use them in tablet mode for leisure or also in computer mode for the university or the office, and one of the most recommended is on sale.

And now we have the Lenovo IdeaPad Duet Chromebook for only 259 euros on Amazon, a post-Christmas offer that you can surely take advantage of to return to classes or the office in the coming days.

And it is that this Lenovo IdeaPad Duet Chromebook tablet at 259 euros is reduced by more than 14 euros compared to its previous price, and you can receive it in the next few days so that you return to classes or the office with the best technology under your arm.

It is a tablet that offers a 10.2-inch screen at FullHD resolution, and that relies on the MediaTek P60T processor, 4 GB of RAM and 128 GB of storage.

It makes this device special, is that it includes an interesting and versatile 2-in-1 full-size and detachable keyboard, so that when we need moments of productivity we can attach this keyboard very easily.

It also has a battery that can last up to 10 hours, which covers a full work or study day, and on the other hand it is based on the ChromeOS operating system, giving much greater security to our browsing.

