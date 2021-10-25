Now you can earn money with Twitter audio rooms. The company activated their monetization through a system that provides access through tickets, which can be purchased at a price set by the user. An interesting move that had already been discussed and that, for the moment, will only be available to a small group of iOS users.

Tickets to access Twitter Spaces

You are likely that type of person who has no qualms about paying to attend conferences and events on topics that are of high interest to you. They can be related to your work or simply to those topics that attract you on a personal level.

If so, you will agree with us that the pandemic has “stolen” a lot of these events from us and it is a shame. It is true that some have resorted to applications like Zoom to be able to carry them out online. Well, now it will be Twitter who joins this idea with its Twitter Spaces and paid access.

Yes, Twitter audio rooms will allow hosts to set a minimum price that users will have to pay if they want to access it to hear what has to be said there. These Prices will range from 1 to 999 dollars / euros.

How Ticket Access Spaces work on Twitter

Well, knowing that Access spaces with Ticket Twitter’s beta testing has already started and, if all goes well, it shouldn’t take long to reach all general users of the platform. How exactly do they work? Well then, let’s see it.

Ticket Access Spaces are a new way of monetization for users who create content and show support from all those who follow and appreciate their work.

To create a new Access Space with Ticket you just have to do the following:

Open the Twitter application In the sidebar go to Monetization and then Access spaces with ticket Once the possibility of creating one has been verified, the next step is to create it.Once you have it, you will have to set the amount of the ticket to access When you have it, set the start time and day Users who want to attend it will have to buy the ticket, but they also have to know that the capacity is limited. So either they hurry or they will have to wait for a new queue with which if someone cancels they can enter through it If for any reason the Space is canceled before starting, the refund will be made automatically in the form of payment used by the user

All the common questions that may arise with the use of these new features that are already being tested are answered on the Twitter support page.

How to take advantage of paid audio rooms on Twitter

Knowing what they are and how they work, the next question you might be asking yourself is how to take advantage of the audio rooms with ticket access. Well, here we will have to wait to see how users take advantage of the function.

It is clear that there are many events that are currently being held on other platforms and that here, with that ticket system, they could be much more interesting by scope.

For example, talks on very specific topics such as investment in cryptocurrencies, use of new technologies such as artificial intelligence, etc. Although I would not rule out that one of the most common uses of it is related to music, from concerts to rehearsal sessions, recordings, etc.