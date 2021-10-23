In this article, ComputerHoy could receive a commission for your purchases. More information.

Although there are many laptops that we can buy in the market, if we want one that is tremendously efficient for productivity and that is also capable of running the latest games on the market, we already have to invest in four figures, sometimes being prohibitive.

But from time to time we come across a series of offers that allow us to get state-of-the-art laptops at prices well below normal, and so it is with this 14 inch MSI laptop which has one of the most outstanding offers of the moment since it has been reduced by 300 euros for a limited time.

So in this offer we have this 14-inch MSI laptop for only 899 euros, after suffering a reduction of 300 euros compared to its previously marked price, which was close to 1200 euros.

This next-generation laptop is only 899 euros, and with 300 euros discount

This 14-inch MSI of the offer at 899 euros has a 25% discount, for a limited time, and is managed and sold by Amazon itself with what you will receive at home in just a few hours from the order.

This 14-inch laptop has a Full HD resolution screen, and we tell you that it is one of the most advanced of the moment since it has 10th generation Intel Core i7 processor along with an NVIDIA MX350 graphics card.

This laptop is marketed with 16 GB of RAM and 512 GB of SSD storage, thus ensuring greater reading and writing speed. Of course, it comes without an operating system so you must have a license if you are interested in one, for example Windows 11.

For the rest, it is an ultralight laptop, which you can easily transport in your backpack or suitcase, and due to the processor it carries, and also the amount of RAM and storage memory, it allows you to run the latest productivity applications and also the latest games released on the market.

