This virtual tour takes you to the Chamber at the end of the world, at the gates of the North Pole

If much of humanity comes to an end, the Doomsday Chamber will be critical to those who remain. Located in the vicinity of the North Pole, this area represents the last protection for food in the future.

Its real name is the World Seed Bank, and it is specifically located on the island of Swalbard, Norway, 1,300 kilometers from the North Pole. In the place there are a million varieties of 6,000 species of seeds, from all climates and continents.

It is far from potential conflicts and can withstand natural phenomena such as volcano eruptions, earthquakes, and floods. Even atomic bombs. And subzero weather preserves the seeds.

World Seed Bank Plastic boxes with seeds (picture alliance/picture alliance via Getty Image)

He International Fund for Agricultural Development (IFAD) is in charge of the House of the end of the world, with Aslaug Marie Haga as executive director of the vault.

At the time, Haga explained: “The deposited material is necessary for research, for example, so that plants can adapt to the effects of climate change. Right now the pace is too fast and they can’t adapt.”

The virtual tour of the Chamber at the end of the world, at the North Pole

The Virtual Tour Company portal has a virtual tour of the World Seed Bank. Although the guide speaks in English, subtitles can be read in six languages, including Spanish.

In addition, the user chooses whether to enter during the day or at night (to enjoy the North Pole landscape), check the map when he considers it and more options.

A 120-meter tunnel is used to enter the bank. After going through it, we enter the room excavated inside the rock of the Plataberget mountain, and from there to the chamber with the three seed rooms.

It’s still daunting, even if you only make your way through the software.

To enjoy the virtual tour, you just have to do click on this link.