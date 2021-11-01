The American fighter Floyd Mayweather was sentenced in 2012 to 90 days in the Las Vegas jail after being convicted of a crime of gender violence against his ex-girlfriend and mother of his son, Josie Harris. Some British media such as ‘The Sun’, the ‘Mirror’ or the ‘Daily Mail’ they were made echo of some of the details of the passage through prison of the boxer Michigan native, thanks to reports compiled by Sports on Earth.

The undefeated boxer was sentenced to spend 90 days behind bars, and this sentence had to be served in January 2012, but it was delayed so that the fighter could fight Miguel Cotto on May 5 of that same year. After fighting the fight and winning it in twelve rounds, Floyd was booked into a Las Vegas jail.

According to the American media Sports on Earth, Floyd Mayweather’s time in prison was marked by continuous problems. According to the media, the Michigan fighter paid other inmates in search of favors and subsisted on chocolate bars and noodles.

Continual complaints

Due to his Floyd status He was confined in a special module where he was isolated and away from other inmates. In this special regime, the boxer was forced to spend 23 hours a day inside his cell. According to the reports collected, Mayweather tried by all means to be taken to another module along with the rest of the prisoners, for which he repeatedly complained about his conditions within the penitentiary institution.

“There are seven days in a week and I only have 5 hours to be out of my cell, it is unfair. This is the third time I have written to be transferred, ”Floyd wrote in an excerpt collected by Sports on Earth.

In another writing rescued the boxer too He talked about how this situation was affecting him: “My mind is not the same as before. I have lost weight and I am stressed. I can’t exercise and I need some kind of exercise. “

Floyd he also complained about the food that he received and tried to get rid of the sentence claiming that the food was not good enough so the judge in charge of the case dedicated the following words to him: “¿¿Did he think we were going to take him to a Four Seasons (a Canadian chain of luxury hotels)? ”.

According to reports, the undefeated champion refused the food offered to him in the cafeteria of the penitentiary institution and his diet was based in brand chocolates Snickers, noodles and beef jerky.

Bribes to other prisoners

The boxer quickly discovered how prisons worked from within and He tried to bribe other inmates for favors. In this way, a guard said that he heard Floyd yell at another inmate, named Paul López, telling him: “I have already left your 500 dollars among the books.”

Just a few days after hearing the boxer say those words, the inmate he yelled at went to officers to tell them he was giving up his half hour in the living room to Floyd Mayweather. After this, an investigation was opened that finally did not lead to any disciplinary proceedings against the boxer.

Problems with the guards

Another point addressed in the reports and letters collected from the case are the continuous Floyd’s clashes with the institution guards. Mayweather, in fact, would be punished after trying to intimidate an officer.

The officer in question discovered that the boxer was receiving two hours of free time outside his cell instead of one, as agreed in the regulations of the prison. Said guard reported what had happened, and one day when he was near the boxer’s cell, the following occurred, according to the latter: “He looked me in the eye and told me that when I got out of jail he would not forget about me“, to which he added:”I asked him if that had been a threat and he replied that at no time had he threatened me. “

The undefeated boxer ended up serving 60 days of the 90 to which he was sentenced, but as we see his passage through the prison was quite problematic.