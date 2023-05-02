This was in the time capsule at Disney that was dug up

A time capsule, which was buried 25 years ago in the ‘Animal Kingdom’ located in the state of Florida (United States), was uncovered as part of the park’s anniversary and what they found in it surprised more than one.

As a Disney Tik Tok video shows, @disneyparks in the capsule were two floppy disks, which have files and photos of the park inside.

Likewise, they found three VHS cassettes with orientation videos for the first employees of the park.

Also, Gino’s first toothbrush, the silverback gorilla who celebrated his 42nd birthday in December 2022 and is still in the park.

The capsule also contained the first elements that were part of the theme park merchandise. Among them, key rings, cups and magnets. Likewise, the original maps and a shirt signed by all the workers from 1998.

Let’s remember that ‘Animal Kingdom’ theme park is a space in which emphasis is placed on the importance of nature hand in hand with the magic of the movies.

25 years ago, Disney launched great films that marked milestones in its history and became great classics. Among them were: ‘Mulán’, ‘Bichos’, ‘The Lion King 2’ and ‘Game of Twins’.