Inés “N” and the day she retired from the Ventaneando program | Instagram

Despite the many controversies, the presenter Inés N always speaks well of her experience in the famous television show Windowing and many people who have followed her career remember her fondly.

Although Inés keeps a very good memory of her time at Ventaneando, her departure from the historic show program was not entirely clear and was accompanied by various rumors.

On this occasion, we share the details of the controversy and also what he said about the famous host Pati Chapoy.

At just 38 years old, Inés is famous for the many jobs she did as a model and as a television presenter, and also for the endless controversies that she starred in, some of a legal nature as is the case with the most recent of all. .

Surely many people remember her for her time in the Ventaneando program, the successful show program headed by Pati Chapoy and which has been on the air for more than 25 years.

It is worth mentioning that her departure was not transparent and that she was traversed by certain rumors that were never confirmed.

The official version indicates that Gomez Mont She had a bad cold and, since she was pregnant at the time, she decided to stay at home so that her health would not be at risk.

However, some point out that she was actually fired after photographs of her drinking and smoking were leaked despite being pregnant.

As much as they have had their crosses in the past, Inés’s relationship with her former boss is quite a lot, or at least this can be inferred if one looks at the statements that Víctor Manuel Álvarez Puga’s wife made in this regard.

Towards the beginning of this 2021, when Ventaneando was celebrating its 25 years of life, Mont was invited to remember her time in the program.

The person who introduced her was neither more nor less than Chapoy herself, who said that Ines arrived one good day and told her that she wanted to work, to which Pati replied “well, let’s hit it”.

I don’t know how you dared to trust me, ”Gómez Mont laughed at him.

In addition to remembering all the good times she experienced during her time on the historic program, the host made special emphasis on her gratitude to Chapoy.

The last few months have been full of controversies for the driver, because there is not a day that they bring to light more things regarding her personal life and what she did.