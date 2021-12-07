It is no secret to anyone that various figures from the entertainment world and even from the world of sports have some “connection” with famous drug traffickers.

And it is that names such as Galilea Montijo, Sergio Mayer, Isabella Camil, and even Alicia Machado with some kind of connection with famous criminals have come to light.

However, this is not something that happens today, since many years have passed since various celebrities have had to perform or work for some capos.

One of them was “Chespirito”, because just when he was at the peak of success, the famous comedian was hired by nothing more and nothing less than Pablo Escobar.

And it is that the famous “Patron of evil” was always characterized by his eccentric parties, in which he always hired the figures of the show that were in fashion.

“El puma” was another of the celebrities who appeared at an event of the Colombian capo, but what little did they imagine is that he even hired Juan Gabriel.

What has most attracted the attention of the meeting between the “Divo de Juárez” and Escobar is that what began as a fun event almost ended in tragedy.

So it was when Juan Gabriel met Pablo Escobar

It was in August 2016 when Mexico and the world had to say goodbye to one of the most important singer-songwriters of romantic music, Alberto Aguilera Valadez, better known as Juan Gabriel.

The famous singer is reminded of hits such as “Dear”, “Hug me very strong”, “Until I met you” and “Eternal love”, to name a few, and is that his fame led him to be listed with the elite of music to international level.

However, the Mexican star joins the long list of celebrities who had ties to organized crime, and it was nothing more and nothing less than the head of the Medellín cartel, Pablo Escobar.

According to Anabel Hernández’s book, “Emma and the Narco Ladies”, Juan Gabriel was hired for an event of the Guadalajara Cartel, by Ernesto Rafael Fonseca Carrillo, better known as ‘Don Neto’, and without asking, he went to introduce oneself.

Inside the party, and already with alcohol in between, the “Divo de Juárez” was challenged by another group of drug lords to kiss the most feared drug industry, Pablo Escobar, on the mouth for a million pesos.

Despite the fact that the singer was afraid of losing his life doing so, he accepted the challenge, he approached the capo and planted a kiss on the mouth of the leader of the Medellín cartel.

Before the heavy joke, Escobar did not react in the best way, because he immediately took his pistol, and according to some present, he intended to shoot “Juanga” for such a show of affection, Hernández said.

According to the book, the capo was clarified that everything was part of a game, and without wanting to finish his presentation, the Mexican singer-songwriter preferred to run out of the place before something happened.

