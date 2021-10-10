The Flash Forum in Abu Dhabi where UFC 251 was held Jeff Bottari / Zuffa LLC

Jorge Masvidal, who replaced Gilbert Burns in the poster of the evening after testing positive for coronavirus, did not make it easy for the champion, who won in five rounds Jeff Bottari / Zuffa LLC

Kamaru Usman retains welterweight title at UFC 251 held in Abu Dhabi Jeff Bottari / Zuffa LLC

In one of the most attractive pairings of the UFC 251 Preliminaries, Makwan Amirkhani reached six wins with the organization subduing Danny Henry in the first round.Jeff Bottari / Zuffa LLC

Amirkhani, who had not fought since being finished by Shane Burgos at UFC 244, took things to the canvas to land a D’Arce and claim the win.Jeff Bottari / Zuffa LLC

The fighter slammed in the first round and landed a terrible punch in the second. His rival didn’t react for several seconds.Jeff Bottari / Zuffa LLC

Amanda Ribas submitted Paige VanZant in the first round and sentenced her future in the UFC Jeff Bottari / Zuffa LLC

In the fight that opened the UFC 251 Main Card, VanZant, who completed the last presentation of his current contract with the promotion, was submitted in the first round with an armbar by Amanda Ribas.Jeff Bottari / Zuffa LLC

Rose Namajunas took revenge on Jessica Andrade in frantic three-round fight Jeff Bottari / Zuffa LLC

In the second UFC 251 Main Card fight, Jessica Andrade and Rose Namajunas, former 115-pound champions, put on a true striking show in one of the most even matchups of the evening.Jeff Bottari / Zuffa LLC

This rematch played out mostly like that first fight: the Brazilian throwing her best punches and Namajunas coming out almost unscathed from all exchanges.Jeff Bottari / Zuffa LLC

Marcin Tybura brought out his seniority and surpassed Maxim Grishin on the judges’ scorecards Jeff Bottari / Zuffa LLC

Elizeu Zaleski dos Santos lost a split decision to Muslim Salikhov at UFC 251 and disagrees at all with what the judges decided.Jeff Bottari / Zuffa LLC

In a fight valid for 125 pounds, Brazilian Raulian Paiva reached two victories over the Octagon, embittering the debut of Kazakh native Zhalgas Zhumagulov.Jeff Bottari / Zuffa LLC

In the fight that opened the UFC 251 Preliminaries issued by Fight Pass, Britain’s Davey Grant leveled his record over the Octagon thanks to a withering left in the third round.Jeff Bottari / Zuffa LLC

In a duel between Brazilians, Karol Rosa almost sentenced the future of his compatriot, Vanessa Melo, in the UFC.Jeff Bottari / Zuffa LLC

Alexander Volkanovski retained the UFC 145-pound belt in his first defense against Max Holloway, from whom he snatched the scepter in December last year.Jeff Bottari / Zuffa LLC

The co-feature fight of UFC 251, which takes place in Abu Dhabi, on Yas Island was one of the closest of the night, proof of this were the cards that gave the victory to Volkanovski by split decision (48-47, 47-48 and 48-27) Jeff Bottari / Zuffa LLC

Leonardo Santos defeated Roman Bogatov by unanimous decision (triple 29-26). Jeff Bottari / Zuffa LLC

