01/09/2022 at 09:03 CET

Drafting

A year ago Filomena showed that you can ski on Madrid’s Gran Vía, go down the stairs of the Metro doing ‘snow’ or go sledding in El Retiro, because nature is capable of paralyzing a big city leaving behind images so difficult to see. forget how they are repeated in the remainder of the century.

“The snowfall that Madrid suffered on January 8 and 9, 2021 is very likely to be the worst in more than a hundred years by intensity in 24 hours and by the accumulated thickness & rdquor ;, they assure from the State Meteorological Agency (Aemet), which dates back to 1904 to find in the center of Spain an extreme cold and snow situation similar to that of last year.

Filomena was the sixth squall of the 2020-2021 season and the Spanish Meteorological Service christened it this way on Tuesday, January 5, 2021 due to the warnings issued for the following days, which announced the arrival to the Peninsula from the Canary Islands of a storm of wind and rain that would move to the northeast, leaving its passage copious snowfalls in large areas of the interior.

“That storm was an absolutely exceptional episode in Spain, both due to the extension and thickness of the historic snowfall and the subsequent cold wave, quite remarkable in terms of amplitude, duration and records reached & rdquor ;, have pointed out to EFEverde from the State Meteorological Agency (Aemet).

Snow storm in January in Madrid | Europa Press

Although Filomena was felt throughout Spain and the first days of January left copious rains in Andalusia, especially in Malaga, the worst part was taken by Castilla y León, Castilla-La Mancha, and in general the center of the Peninsula, especially the southeast of the Community of Madrid and its metropolitan area.

Up to 60 centimeters of snow fell in Madrid

In the city of Madrid, up to 40 centimeters of snow fell in areas such as Cuatro Vientos or El Retiro Park and up to 60 centimeters in the southeast of the Community, which reduced mobility to a minimum and forced activate Emergency services, Civil Protection and even the UME to face an unprecedented situation so far this century.

The City Council of the capital was forced to close parks and gardens due to the danger posed to pedestrians by the nearly 441,000 trees that did not survive Filomena’s challenge and around 5% of them ended up falling due to the weight of the snow and the ice or they were cut down because they couldn’t be saved.

Even the mayor of Madrid, José Luis Martínez-Almeida, even asked citizens not to leave the house, but some ignored it and those three days in January left pictures as unpublished and peculiar as those of Madrid who traveled skiing. through the most central streets or in improvised sleds pulled by dogs little or not used to these tasks.

After the snowfall stopped and the sky cleared, on Sunday, January 10, an “extraordinary & rdquor; cold wave weather that lasted until the 17th, leaving minimums of -26.5 degrees in Torremocha del Jiloca or -25.4 in Bello, both in the province of Teruel, or -25.2 degrees in Molina de Aragón (Guadalajara).

Snowfall image | time.com

The intense snow and cold caused four dead (a couple in Malaga, a man in Madrid and another in Zaragoza), paralyzed the economy, left hundreds of people blocked on roads, forced to suspend classes and the circulation of trains in many places in Spain and led to Council of Ministers to declare a catastrophic zone in eight autonomous communities (Andalusia, Madrid, Castilla-La Mancha, Castilla y León, Asturias, Aragon, La Rioja and Navarra).

Aid to compensate for damages

The Government approved aid of 509 million euros to help compensate the damages caused by the storm in the affected areas, 60% of which would go to the Community of Madrid for being the most affected along with Castilla-La Mancha.

The Combined Agrarian Insurance Entities Insurance Group (Agroseguro) calculated about 80 million compensation for damages caused in agriculture and livestock, especially serious in Madrid, Castilla-La Mancha or Aragon, whose governments approved special financial aid outside of those included in the Royal Decree on urgent measures approved by the State.

And what caused this unusual and unexpected storm? Cayetano Torres, state meteorologist, explains to EFEverde that the origin was in the “shock & rdquor; of two air masses, a very cold and dry one from the northeast at low levels and the other relatively warm and humid at medium levels from North Africa, “similar to the impact of two trains in central Spain & rdquor; that unleashed a powerful snowfall and the subsequent wave of polar cold.

This expert does not link Filomena so much with climate change as other extreme weather events related to high temperatures, including heat waves, tropical storms or heavy rains.

According to Torres, the chances of another Filomena in the places that suffered the storm a year ago are approximately 1% in 100 years, or 0.04% when the probability is that it will be repeated two years in a row.

And he adds: “Aemet’s sophisticated prediction systems, based on science and not on calculations by seers or visionaries, they don’t even remotely reflect an episode like Filomena; On the contrary, a very pleasant time awaits us in the coming days of January & rdquor ;.