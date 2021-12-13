Vicente Fernández’s children and grandchildren looked at Doña ‘Cuquita’ in the distance. Her disconsolate countenance made Alejandro Fernández approach her.

After hugging her, Alejandro Fernández took a microphone and began to sing the song ‘Amor de los dos’, which he used to perform with Vicente Fernández.

After that, the rest of the children of ‘Charro de Huentitán’, as well as his grandchildren and closest people, set up a guard of honor next to his coffin.

The first to mount an honor guard in front of Vicente Fernández’s remains was his wife, Mrs. ‘Cuquita’ Abarca ‘.

Alone, next to the coffin of her partner for almost 60 years, Doña ‘Cuquita’ looked very serious and sad, although at times she was seen squeezing her jaw to hide her emotions.

However, his love for Vicente Fernández won him over and he ended up leaning over the coffin, to caress him and leave him a kiss.

Around 6:50 p.m., the remains of Vicente Fernández arrived on the stage of the VFG Arena, where the singer’s posthumous tribute is held.

The public gathered there exploded in applause and cheers when they saw Vicente Fernández’s coffin arrive, which was received with the song ‘El Rey’.

‘México Lindo y Querido’ and a couple of other songs were performed by Vicente Fernández’s first mariachi vocalist, to later give way to an honor guard.

At around 6:14 p.m., Vicente Fernández Jr. appeared on the stage of the Arena VFG, who was attending to the last preparations to start the tribute to his father.

Sitting in front of the stage also appeared Doña Refugio Abarca, Vicente Fernández’s wife, better known as ‘Doña Cuquita’.

Along with her were some of her grandchildren, waiting for the tribute to ‘Charro de Huentitán’ to begin.

It was around 5:00 p.m. when Vicente Fernández’s fans began to enter the VFG Arena, as the singer’s family had previously announced.

The venue, which has a capacity for around 11,000 people, looks covered almost an hour and a half after the doors open.

While the tribute begins, Vicente Fernández fans have been chanting his songs and shouting cheers in memory of ‘Charro de Huentitán’.

Meanwhile, the stage is adorned by different floral arrangements, as well as some religious images, which Vicente Fernández himself would have asked to place in his tribute.