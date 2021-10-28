10/28/2021 at 8:46 PM CEST

I. Cabanes

Mortally stabbed in the middle of a busy Valencia avenue, in broad daylight, at rush hour, and trying to escape from his attacker while the vehicles dodge both as if nothing was happening. This was the crime of Wilber de Jesús OA, the 19-year-old young man of Colombian nationality murdered by him ex-girlfriend of his girlfriend after being treacherously attacked, as evidenced by the recordings to which this newspaper has had access, while he was waiting for his partner at the doors of a bingo hall on Peset Aleixandre avenue on September 25.

The victim, who died the following day at Hospital La Fe de València as a result of the serious injuries suffered, as reported exclusively by Levante-EMV, he wandered among the cars as he bled to death trying to get someone to help him. Up to twenty vehicles continued his march without helping him, and those who were stopped were because the red light prevented them from moving forward, but none of the occupants got out to help a young man who was literally “dying.”

It had to be a private TNA (Non-Assisted Transportation) ambulance, which was transferring a patient to Hospital 9 de Octubre, which finally stopped to help the wounded man. Although it was practically the victim himself who stopped the medicalized vehicle and got into the back after opening the door.

The technicians in sanitary emergencies, When they saw the severity of the bleeding wounds that the young man presented, they gave him a first care, with the help of two nurses who were in the vicinity, and tried to plug the most serious hemorrhage, in a main artery. In addition, the victim had a second stab in the chest that had affected his right lung, as the doctors could later verify at the hospital, where he underwent surgery after being evacuated by a SAMU.

His alleged murderer, Ever Jaison VR, 44 years old and also Colombian, was transferred to this same hospital after being found on Luis Crumiere Street with a stab wound to his leg. However, there is no evidence that the deceased carried any weapon and in the recordings of the traffic cameras and other videos of an eyewitness it is clearly observed how the victim tries to escape and only defends himself with fists and kicking his aggressor when it loses its balance.

After reviewing the traffic cameras by the National Police, the agents realized that the suspect, apparently, had thrown something into the bushes of the median of the aforementioned avenue. There they found the alleged murder weapon, a small green razor with a drawing of skulls.

Jury appearance

This same week, the initially accused of a crime of homicide has appeared before the judge who is instructing the case for its formal imputation in a case that will be tried by a popular jury. The private prosecution, brought by the Castillo Castrillón Abogados law firm, maintains that it was a treacherous attack – possible murder – as is clearly reflected in the recordings, both of the traffic cameras and of the video security at the entrance to the bingo hall where Wilber had stayed. and his girlfriend – the alleged murderer’s partner. In fact, they show how the detainee slows down after leaving the bus shelter and takes the opportunity to hide behind a passerby who is heading towards the games room. Thus, taking advantage of the fact that his victim is distracted by looking at the mobile, he attacks him treacherously and the fray begins, which moves to the road, where Wilber tries to defend himself.