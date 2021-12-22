12/21/2021

On at 22:27 CET

On December 17, 2018, three years ago now, the Sports Values ​​Gala was born. We were pioneers in the Spanish press organizing a unique and genuine event... who has created a school, something of which we are especially proud.

So we affirmed in a blunt way that we had come to stay, that we would not be a flower of a day. And here we are. Again. Demonstrating that the path is made on foot, with facts. Even overcoming the difficulties of a pandemic that, far from bending us, have given us more strength to overcome ourselves. And for the fourth time we have returned to Madrid as the epicenter of Spanish sport, emphasizing our desire to be a newspaper open to the world around us, that is, universal, without borders.

Values ​​are rewarded

We understand sport as a competition that crosses goals and hangs medals, yes, but also as a guardian of the best of ourselves, which should be an example for society and that can give us unique moments. Stories of solidarity, effort, improvement and sportsmanship. And precisely all those examples, beyond the podiums, are those that SPORT wants to reward and recognize. Because, as stated in our motto, values ​​are rewarded. And what better than the house of Spanish sport, where the Olympic movement and its ideals are promoted and disseminated, the headquarters of the Spanish Olympic Committee (COE), to celebrate the fourth edition of the Values ​​of Sport.

We couldn’t have been better accompanied. The three highest authorities of Spanish sport were with us. On the one hand, Miquel Iceta, Minister of Culture and Sports of the Government of Spain. On the other, Alejandro Blanco, president of the Spanish Olympic Committee. And also José Manuel Franco, president of the Higher Sports Council.

It was precisely Alejandro Blanco, re-elected for the fifth time a few weeks ago, who received the ‘Event Award‘. Lluis Mascaró, director of SPORT, explained the reasons for this award: “The Olympic movement has been able to overcome world wars, to unite races and religions, also pandemics, and therefore no one represents the values ​​of sport better than the Olympic movement & rdquor ;.

On an emotional night, which respected all the health protocols required by the moment we are living, the beautiful speech that the legendary Pau Gasol gave us from the United States struck a chord, thanking us for the ‘Legend Award’.

Teamwork

There was also one of the most media leaders on the sports scene, Javier Tebas, the president of the Professional Football League, who presented the ‘Selection Award’ to the women’s national rugby team. Its captain said one of the night’s phrases: “In our sport, no one is more important than the & rdquor; team.

We were also moved by the speech of the Olympian Maialen Chourraut, ‘Female Values’ award, I pray in Tokyo in whitewater after being a mother: “Thanks to those who accompanied me to make this journey of being a mother a reality without abandoning the dream of pursuing Olympic gold & rdquor ;.

The COE auditorium rumbled with the applause received by Nil García and Hamza Zeroual, two young 16-year-old athletes. The former lifted the latter off the ground in a 1,500 hurdle race at the Campionat de Catalunya and ‘pushed’ him to cross the finish line first. An unusual gesture of sportsmanship that deserved the recognition of the entire sporting world.

The Sports Values ​​Gala closed with the award to the great gymnast Ray Zapata, who revealed the enormous personality he treasures: “If someone tells you that you can’t, rebel. With work, everything can & rdquor;, he claimed in the presence of Javier Moll, president of Prensa Ibérica who presented him with the award.

Javier Moll certified before those present the international vocation of SPORT “with 11.5 million unique users on the web, of which 40% come from abroad.” And he explained that “these awards go beyond sporting triumph. They reward respect, sportsmanship, education, values ​​that are the essence of sport & rdquor ;.

Was when Olga Viza, that extraordinary presenter and journalist, put an end to a gala that she knew how to conduct with mastery. And with an unmistakable voice, the same as SPORT has wanted to put it for the fourth consecutive year. And we will be back. We give you our word of honor.