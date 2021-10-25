10/25/2021 at 10:19 PM CEST

SPORT and WOMAN, WOMAN and SPORT. The sum of the two headlines of Prensa Ibérica, their synergies and collective efforts, made it possible for us to experience last night, in the old Damm Factory in Barcelona, ​​the gala of the ‘I Women in Sports Awards’. An event of national dimension, broadcast live by the TVE program ‘Teledeporte’, thought, designed, created and conceived to give the visibility that women deserve in the world of sport and in all the fields it encompasses.

A gala to recognize brilliant careers, stories of overcoming, sporting milestones, individual and collective behaviors, initiatives, where the protagonists, with a capital letter, have been women that through sport have made or are making history and that have left their mark.

Committed

For the first time in the Spanish press, a national publishing group has acquired the social commitment to give visibility to sportswomen. With facts, focusing on them and acknowledging their merits.

During the gala there were very emotional messages, highly relevant parliaments, such as the message sent from the stage by Aitor Moll, CEO of Iberian Press: & rdquor; We believe that it is essential to support women’s sport and give it visibility, because we are defenders of equality & rdquor ;. Added Aitor Moll, who presented the award to the historic Ona Carbonell, “we are committed to this project as part of our social responsibility, because the effort behind women’s sport is a great value for society & rdquor;.

Parity

Precisely the great synchronized swimming champion, Ona Carbonell, emphasized the parity that existed in the last Tokyo Olympics between male and female athletes. And he also defended the possibility of being able to continue being an elite athlete after motherhood.

The gala began with the beautiful story of personal effort of the Canarian tennis player Carla Suárez, who returned to the courts after overcoming cancer. Impossible to find a better recipient of the achievement award.

The Olympic triple jump champion Yulimar Rojas, the Cuban gazelle that competes with the colors of FCBarcelona, ​​could not be physically present, but through a video.

Precisely the Barça club was the protagonist of the night, because the extraordinary feat of the first women’s team was rewarded, which last season signed the historic treble, with its first Champions League. Thanks to them today many girls and young people look at themselves in that mirror.

Values

One of the messages that was once again recorded in the collective memory of those present was that of values. This was explained by Ana María Parera, the mother of the mythical Rafa Nadal who is behind the Foundation of his son with his daughter-in-law, Francesca Perelló. The Rafa Nadal Foundation is present in more than 25 cities and also in India, allowing all boys and girls, regardless of their social or economic status, to play sports: “For us the important thing is people & rdquor ;.

For obvious reasons, we take great satisfaction in seeing an example for generations of journalists on the stand. A communication award that could not have fallen into better hands: Paloma del Río.

Sponsors. The WOMAN and SPORT party included, among other guests, the presence of the president of the Parliament of Catalonia, Laura Borràs and David Escudé, deputy delegate of sports of the Diputació de Barcelona.

A gala that would not have been possible without the support of the sponsors, Estrella Damm, Caixabank, Cupra, Iberdrola, Renfe, Inverlegal Advocats and Movistar and the collaboration of FCEnergía and RTVE.

We promise to return next year with the second edition, because we will never tire of giving visibility to women’s sport.