This was the incorporation of Broly to the Dragon Ball Super manga

If there was any doubt that Broly was already part of the Dragon Ball canon, any question has been ruled out. The angry Saiyan officially appeared in the latest episode of the manga, #92, which develops the events we already saw in Super Hero.

Broly appeared in a couple of movies in the nineties. That didn’t make it part of Dragon Ball canon; for this he needed his active participation in an episode of the manga.

That had happened in volume 11 that was published in 2019, however, it was not part of a situation like the one we saw in Dragon Ball Super #92.

It was already known that this was going to happen sooner or later, because Akira Toriyama himself had already given him a film (2018) dedicated to him. Far from putting him as a danger, the way Broly arrives is to be undoubtedly one of the Z Fighters.

Being in another movie wasn’t enough either. But there are no doubts: just like in Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero, Broly appears fighting Goku.

A brutal battle in Dragon Ball Super

At the end of the episode, Piccolo tries to communicate with Whis to ask for the help of Goku and Vegeta, and as we already know this call is ignored.

During that visage, the manga shows us a brutal sequence of a controlled battle between Broly and Goku, which we surely want to see in the anime. The new episode of the manga, as always, can be read by accessing the official Shueisha portal in Spanish, Manga Plus in this link.

Manga Plus Ep92 Dragon Ball Super

Broly is known as the Legendary Super Saiyan and has appeared in several movies and the Dragon Ball Super television series.

He was first introduced in the movie “Dragon Ball Z: Broly – The Legendary Super Saiyan” released in 1993. According to his story, Broly was born on the same day as Goku and was considered an extremely powerful being from birth. However, due to a traumatic incident in his childhood, he developed an irrational hatred towards Goku.

He is known for his incredible power and hulking strength. As a Super Saiyan, he possesses superhuman strength and speed, as well as the ability to fly and launch powerful energy attacks, such as the “Eraser Cannon” and the “Gigantic Meteor”. In addition, his energy increases even more when he transforms into his “Legendary Super Saiyan” form, making him one of the most powerful warriors in the Dragon Ball universe.