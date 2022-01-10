Paris Hilton and the luxurious honeymoon with her husband Carter Reum

Paris Hilton’s partner and Carter Reum He has even called it “world honeymoon tour”, because it was really quite impressive the great Honeymoon and without a doubt many would like to have it.

The truth is that as expected, the honeymoon of Paris Hilton and her husband Carter Reum has been a dream, since she has been surrounded by luxuries and paradisiacal destinations and have not lost the opportunity to show off on social networks.

As you may remember, previously we let you know that the influencer Paris Hilton married in a wedding dress worthy of a princess.

Now the socialite Paris Hilton celebrates her honeymoon surrounded by luxury, in various parts of the world and has shared it with her followers on social networks.

The businesswoman has shared on social networks, details from her engagement, her bachelorette party on a private island with details that bore her image, to the wedding that lasted three days.

And as expected, he has shared with his admirers the details of his honeymoon that has lasted more than a month.

It should be noted that the honeymoon began in Bora Bora, although they did not do it alone, since the parents of the socialite, Rick and Kathy Hilton, as well as their brothers, Conrad and Barron Hilton, and their sister-in-law, accompanied them, in the start of your vacation.

Later, the millionaire couple traveled to the Virgin Islands, where they could enjoy their privacy.

In addition, the famous Paris Hilton, along with her husband Carter Reum, have done endless activities on their trips, such as snorkeling and swimming with stingrays.

They have also taken walks and enjoyed the sun on luxurious yachts where they spent the night looking at the stars.

As if that were not enough, they have also shared on social networks, the extravagant hotels, including the one that is under water in the Maldives where they had celebrated the Christmas holidays, since their fiance appears dressed in a Santa Claus suit.

However, Paris Hilton and Carter Reum, put their honeymoon on hiatus, since they returned with their family to spend the holidays.

As you may recall, rumors began to circulate in early 2020 that Paris Hilton was dating Carter Reum, a 39-year-old businessman who moved in the same circle as the socialite.

However, they still had not confirmed anything and it was at a Golden Globes after they saw them together for the first time, and a month later Carter made an appearance at the businesswoman’s birthday party.

In fact, for a long time, Paris decided to wait to make their new relationship official, since it is the first, after having been with actor Chris Zylka, with whom she ended up not on very good terms, in November 2018, ensuring that Chris He just wasn’t a person for her and that was the best decision of her life.

However, the beautiful protagonist of “The simple life” did not want to return the engagement ring.