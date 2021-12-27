12/27/2021 at 18:43 CET

Miguel Vicens

A video posted on the social network Twitter and recorded the night of December 25 at the BCM nightclub of Magaluf shows the public no mask, no safe distance, huddled on the dance floor and enjoying the night as if there were no restrictions due to covid-19.

The document has been published in his personal account by Joan Guasp Giner, producer and program director for IB3 Ens deim coses and has achieved a wide echo in the social network, Since at the current time of the pandemic, nightclubs must demand the COVID certificate from the public, they have limited capacity at 60% of its capacity and the clients you can only remove the mask at the time of consumption.

Aquest vespre a @bcmmallorca Sense masks, sense distance, sense respect for the public health … Això yes, your walking sun pel carrer amb mascareta with an imbecile … pic.twitter.com/xkBuLUkcqc – JoanGuaspGiner (@JoanGuaspG) December 25, 2021

The nightclub BCM Mallorca the past reopened December 23th, after being totally remodeled. On the day of its opening presentation, it announced that the public who wanted to attend one of its galas should present covid certificate, negative PCR test (within 72 hours) or negative antigen test (within 48 hours).

The Balearic Islands are at a very high risk due to the spread of covid, with a incidence of 914 cases per 100,000 inhabitants, 228 patients in plants, 53 in ICU and more of 14,375 people with active contagion in charge of health centers.