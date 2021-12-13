It took four months for the fate of one of the most important stars of the ranch genre to leave his family and millions of fans with a broken soul, since December was the month to fire the “King”.

It was at 06:15 am (Central Mexico time) when the death of Vicente Fernández was announced in a hospital in his native Guadalajara Jalisco after a long battle.

The 81-year-old singer passed away after a severe respiratory tract complication leaving one of the most important legacies within the music industry.

His remains rest on the ranch of “Los tres Potrillos”, where he lived throughout his life alongside his family, and where thousands of followers gathered to fire the interpreter.

The TV and music star is survived by his wife, “Doña Cuquita,” his children, Vicente Jr., Alejandro, Gerardo and Alejandra, as well as his grandchildren and great-grandchildren, who have shown their pain on social media.

It was in the Vicente Fernández Gómez arena where the tribute of the present body to the star continues, and his remains will be buried until next Tuesday, December 14.

One of the moments that marked the night was the moment when Alejandro Fernández sang in front of his father’s coffin and his mother’s hand, as it was a heartbreaking image.

The singer was accompanied by several people in the middle of the show, and among the highlights was the Aguilar dynasty, Pepe, Angela and Leonardo, who also stood guard.

It is no secret to anyone that the Aguilar and Fernández families have always been close-knit families, and “Cente” himself showed his affection for the 18-year-old interpreter with a shocking gift.

Vicente Fernández the “luxury godfather” of Ángela Aguilar

At just 18 years old, the youngest of the Aguilar dynasty has continued with the legacy of her famous family, as she has become a worthy representative of the ranchero genre.

Tracks like “Cielo Rojo” and “Llorona” have returned to the new generations, and all thanks to the versions that the young woman has made, the same ones that highlighted her career.

Despite her talent and beauty, the star has had very strong support from great figures in the world of music, the first of them being her father, as well as the late Vicente Fernández.

Both families have been very close for years. Photo: IG / angela_aguilar_

It should be noted that the young woman and the “Charro de Huentitán” shared a true passion and fascination for horses, and thus was the impressive gift of the “King” to the “princess”.

Despite the fact that in the past it was rumored that the young woman could have an affair with “Don Chente’s” grandson, Alex Fernández, everything was left to mere rumors, but they have always been close families.

It was on February 17 when the young woman shared through her Instagram account Vicente Fernández’s ostentatious gift to the star and it was a horse, a spice that the singer himself raised.

“And come back, come backrrr • ?? Celebrating Mr. Don Vicente assembling his gift, the Speedy ?? •”.

It is an imposing and beautiful black horse, a specimen of a Spanish purebred foal, and it is known that its approximate cost is around 145 to 200 thousand pesos.

