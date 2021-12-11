Since the Mexican actor, Jaime Camil was chosen to give life to Vicente Fernández in the bio series that is already being handled by the singer despite the delicate health problems that he presents.

And it is that throughout 24 years of artistic career, Jaime Camil has managed to gain recognition beyond Mexican borders, as his participation in “Jane the Virgin” has boosted his career.

Related news

The actor is reminded of several telenovelas on the small screen in Mexico, as he has been considered one of the favorite gallants by the audience after appearing in “The most beautiful ugly woman” and “For her I am Eva.”

Within his personal life, the singer’s life has been placed in the public eye thanks to “Luis Miguel: the series”, as the details of the relationship between his half-sister and the singer were revealed.

Recently, Camil took a few moments for an interview for Alex Montiel’s YouTube program “El Escorpión Dorado at the wheel”, where he confessed that he has no dealings with Luis Miguel.

It was many years ago that famous people met. Photo: IG /

lmxlm / jaimecamil

The singer joked about how they handled the character of his deceased father and how the public had sympathy with the businessman: “I not so much because I said, ‘Ah then you did help others but not me’, no, it is not true”, he said between laughter.

He also shared that since then, he has not had any contact with the singer, despite the fact that Sofía Vergara left Camil for the “Sol de México”.

Romance with Thalía

Another of the topics he touched on with the famous YouTuber was his love relationships, as many remember that in his youth, he was the most coveted singles.

It should be noted that today, the 48-year-old actor is married to Heidi Balvanera with whom he has two children, Elena and Jaimito, as he claims to continue with the tradition of his father’s name.

However, before there was a woman who stole his heart, and although it was a young age, he remembers her with great affection and even assures that it hurt him to end her.

The stars lived a youthful romance. Photo: IG / jaimecamil / thalia / Twitter

It is about nothing more and nothing less than Thalía, because in the 90s, the singer was part of the group Timbiriche and was one of the most beautiful of the group.

“The Golden Scorpion” began to question the star if he had a relationship with Thalía and Camil immediately confirmed it and gave some details of their torrid romance.

“Of course, she is adored, I really like her and she is at full throttle … We were teenagers and we walked for about a year,” said the singer.

It should be noted that the relationship between them did not go any further and after so long, Jaime Camil took the trouble to share the reasons for their breakup.

“No, I think it was the other way around, she was the one who ended up with me …”, as she assured that it was a very childish relationship and without any future.

It should be noted that Thalía is reminded of gallants, such as Fernando Colunga, Erick Rubín, Diego Schoening, and even Alfredo Díaz Ordaz, son of the former president of Mexico.

Follow the Herald USA in Google news, Go ahead CLICK HERE