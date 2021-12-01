In this article, ComputerHoy could receive a commission for your purchases. More information.

Buying a washing machine does not mean that you have to make a large outlay. This Cecotec model has many functions, and it is at a very good price.

Changing the washing machine can be a nuisance, if you have to carry the old one. Cecotec makes it easy for you with a cheap washing machine that you install for free at home, and also takes the old one. More comfortable, impossible!

The programmable washing machine Cecotec Bolero DressCode 7200 It has a price of only 296.90 euros, in the official Cecotec store. With free shipping, installation and collection in 24-72 hours.

It is a washing machine with a load capacity of 7 Kilos and programmable revolutions, up to 1,400 rpm. You can schedule it from 0 to 24 hours in advance. For example, to finish washing right when you get home.

This washing machine has a front loading capacity of 7 kg and its start can be programmed differently. It has a maximum of 1,400 spin revolutions.

Owns nothing less than 16 wash programs for all types of fabrics and functions: Cotton, quick wash in 15 or 45 minutes, ECO, Intensive, Rinse, Spin, Wool, Delicate, Mixed, Synthetic, Sport, Sterilization, and more.

Also has prewash, extra rinse, and silent mode, to wash at night without disturbing the neighbors. With insurance so that children cannot open it while it is running.

It stands out for the design of the texture of the interior of the diamond-shaped drum to facilitate the sliding of clothes, thus avoiding damaging delicate garments.

A digital display shows the chosen program, water temperature and other data, and very important and practical information: the time left for you to finish your homework.

It is a washing machine at a very good price from a trusted Spanish brand, and you will not have to install it yourself, or worry about the old one.

