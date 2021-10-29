Related news

Although he has become one of the most media figures of the Bourbon family, Victoria Federica (21 years old) has tried to lead his private life in the strictest privacy. Although many of her affairs are public knowledge, to the extent possible the daughter of the Infanta Elena (57) is usually discreet and reserved. Especially when it comes to matters related to the Royal Family. For this reason, precisely, it had remained ‘on the sidelines’ of social networks until a few days ago.

The king’s niece Philip VI (53) owns two profiles on Instagram. One of them with almost 7,000 followers, which he has always kept open and in which he only has two published photos. On the other hand, it treasures another account of greater use, which has always been the most intimate and which until this week had a padlock. It had 2,000 followers and was closed to family and friends. Now however is public and known by all those people who are interesting to her.

As you have seen THE SPANISH, Victoria Federica blocks users who don’t trust you. In this way, “he avoids overriding what little privacy he had left and controlling the content he likes.” This has been explained to this newspaper by Arantxa Pérez, from the PR & MANAG agency and an expert in influencer marketing.

Victoria Federica in an image shared on her Instagram profile. Gtres

Although he has left his most personal Instagram open, the fact of restricting it to those who give him confidence, allows him to have some vigilance. On the one hand, regarding the people who can access your user and, on the other, regarding the content that interests you. And it is that this, as the expert comments to this medium, is a way of ‘telling’ the social network the type of publications that are curious.

On whether or not Victoria Federica is going to dedicate herself to social networks, a question that many portals have taken for granted just because she removed the lock from her most intimate profile, Pérez says: “It does not seem that he is going to dedicate himself to making collaborations, beyond supporting or promoting the brands or projects of some of his friends, who do have experience in social networks. It would be strange if I wanted to negotiate your profile, taking into account the social circle in which she operates “. However, the expert does not rule out her participation in a firm in its entirety. In fact, in her words,” it would be a success to have her as an ambassador because it will influence yes or no Yes”.

Victoria Federica is friends with well-known influencers such as María García de Jaime. Gtres

Although he still cannot be classified as an influencer, the expert assures this medium that Victoria Federica does influenced by the fact of belonging to an elite. “All those who are part of a social circle like hers influence yes or yes, for example, in the clothing of young people of their age.” According to Arantxa Pérez, there are many who “will follow his style, but above all for his public exposure, for being who he is.”

Until now, as the specialist explains, the daughter of the Infanta Elena maintains a aesthetic profile, marked by ‘casual’ care and ‘natural’ control that exerts on its content. This type of account is characterized by making specific publications, natural photos and without so many poses. According to Pérez, he is a type of user that currently likes a lot because it looks closer and natural. In his opinion “Victoria Federica could go for the trend of videos and stories”.

Since she decided to make her most personal Instagram profile public until the moment this news is written, King Felipe’s niece has reached around 10,000 followers. A few days ago it had 2,000 followers and now it exceeds 12,000. Its increase, according to the expert mentions to EL ESPAÑOl, is due to the secrecy with which he had handled part of his private life. “Your account is new and he was striking because he had kept a low profile and carried himself in a very tight circle. Until now, she was known from the publications of her friends, who took photos of her. Nothing was known by herself, “she explains.

