11/04/2021

On at 23:34 CET

Alicia mendoza

The General State Budgets for the year 2022 include a new measure related to upbringing: an aid of up to € 100 per child for those who receive the Minimum Living Income (IMV) and for those families who have a low rent.

A help that was already received by people who worked and who had children between 0 and 3 years old and that is now being expanded to include those who are not in the labor market.

How can I request the aid of 100 euros per child?

In addition to those IMV beneficiaries with dependent children, the Government formed by PSOE and United We Can have reached an agreement so that families formed by two parents and one child and who enter less than € 27,000 and those formed by two parents and two or more children who earn less than 32,100 euros a year receive this aid. If it is a single parent family with one child, the limit is € 25,700 and if there are two descendants, the income must be below € 30,800.

The amount to be received will depend on the age of the sons and daughters: € 100 per month for each child between 0 and 3 years old; € 70 between 3 and 6 years; and € 40 between 6 and 18 years old.

Among the requirements to access the Minimum Living Income are, among others, being a resident in Spain, being between 23 and 65 years old and having an income lower than that shown in this table.

Table on the limit of euros to receive the Minimum Vital Income | Social Security

In this way, those who receive the IMV, will be added up to one hundred euros more for each child they have.

To be able to request help of up to 100 euros per child, it must be done through the Tax Agency and present form 140, both electronically and in person.

How to apply for help for disabled children?

Those family units that are responsible for a minor child with a 33% disability or an older child with a disability of more than 65% can request the Minimum Living Income as help.

Previously, these families received Dependent Child Assistance. Families with a minor child with a 33% disability received 1000 euros per year; Those with an adult child with a 65% disability received € 4,747.20 and with a disability greater than 75% € 7,120.80.

From June 1, 2020, all people who want to apply for this help must request the IMV.