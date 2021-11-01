11/01/2021 at 15:00 CET

We have been observing an upward trend in the increase in the duration of maternity and paternity leave in recent years, reaching the point that right now there is a proposal on the table to extend it to 6 months by 2022. The latest news suggests that this action has been left out of the General Budgets, so for now we must wait.

However, this law greatly favored families, and especially mothers, since it allowed to continue with the breastfeeding period recommended by the WHO (6 months).

Maternity and paternity leave 6 months, what data do we have?

This proposal, which, as we say, has been left out of the General Budgets, was characterized by the following:

1. Extension of maternity and paternity leave to 6 months.

2. Single-parent families could accumulate both casualties, that is, one year.

3. Pro-parenting benefit, to promote increased birth rates.

But, as we say, for now we must wait until we see what happens in the future and if it will finally come to fruition, because currently it is a proposal that has been left out of the General Budgets for 2022, therefore, its entry into force is in danger.

What is maternity / paternity leave and how long is it for me?

It is a subsidy that is given to workers who suspend their employment contract or cease their activity when they have a child, adopt or foster. They can enjoy the leave during the legally established days, its duration has varied in this last year.

The last extension, effective from January 1, 2021, affected the paternity leave raising it to 16 weeks for births after that date (previously it was 12 weeks). This led to matching it to the time enjoyed by the mother, also 16 weeks.

The first six weeks of the leave must be taken after delivery. The mother may anticipate this period up to four weeks before the foreseeable date of delivery.

The rest of the weeks can be postponed depending on the family organization and after the end of the mandatory rest that we mentioned, whose time limit is until the son or daughter reaches 12 months. This leave is paid 100% and will be non-transferable so, if the father does not enjoy it, he will not be able to assign it to the mother. For her it is mandatory and non-transferable.

It can be enjoyed on a full or part-time basis of a minimum of 50%, of course, by prior agreement with the company. In addition, it is compatible and independent of the shared enjoyment of maternity rest periods.

How to apply for maternity or paternity leave

At the moment you cannot request maternity leave for 2022, but taking into account the current information, here are the steps:

1. Via Internet: You need a digital certificate or electronic DNI and access the portal of “Your Social Security & rdquor ;.

2. In person: You must make an appointment at the National Institute of Social Security (INSS) and submit the application. The documents that are required are the family book, the DNI of the mother or father (depending on who requests it) and the certificate of the company so that the sick leave appears. In addition, the applicant must bring other documents that allow further information such as, for example, the large family card.

In any of the cases, a maximum of 30 days is established for the Management Entity to contact the applicant.

Who pays for maternity or paternity leave?

During the leave, the INSS is the one that pays workers a temporary disability benefit derived from common contingencies. This is deducted from the social security paid by the worker. It is 100% of the regulatory base, which is taken as a reference to the contribution base for common contingencies of the month prior to the withdrawal.

In the case of being self-employed, it is not different from the rest of the workers. The paternity benefit is equivalent to 100% of the regulatory base, which in the case of self-employed workers generally corresponds to the minimum contribution base. It is essential to be up to date with the payment of the contributions.

Currently, and looking to 2022, the proposal to extend paternity and maternity leave to 6 months is on the table. In 2021 it has been paralyzed by general budgets.