While the new Reno 6 are still hitting the shelves after their presentation in the middle of the year, rumors and leaks already reveal what the next generation of Oppo Reno 7 will look like.

The latest Oppo mobiles have been characterized by showing off a very careful design that are accompanied by interesting features that put Oppo in a very competitive position. A leak shows that this dynamic will also be maintained in the next generation of Oppo’s Reno 7 range.

The Oppo Reno 6 (which we analyze here) have only been on the market for a couple of months, but the telephone wheel does not stop turning and Oppo already has the design of what will be its ready. proposed for mid-range 2022 with the Reno 7.

If the Reno 6 Pro (which we analyze here) showed a similar design to the Find X3, the surprise was given by the Reno 6 that sported a more rectilinear and differential design. The renders leaked yesterday point to a Reno 7 range that adopts this design for both the Reno 7 as for him Reno 7 Pro.

The images come to us from the hand of the popular Evan Blass filter that, through his Twitter account, he published a series of renderings that supposedly show with all the luxury of details the design of the new generation Oppo Reno 7.

The Reno 7 adopts the square design “iPhone 13 style” that the Reno 6 already showed, which is having a very good reception by the public, presenting a completely flat screen and back, like the edges.

OPPO Reno7 pic.twitter.com/26JQTJGBpG – Ev (@evleaks) November 22, 2021

The Reno 7 overall design is quite similar to the OnePlus Nord N20 which has recently also leaked from @OnLeaks.

From the images one can sense a triple camera setup, the Oppo logo present in the lower right corner and the usual arrangement of the volume buttons on the left frame, while the power button is on the right side. The bottom houses the USB Type-C connector with the SIM tray and speaker grill on either side.

Tweeter Ishaan Agarwal’s account has revealed some Reno 7 and Reno 7 Pro specifications that, along with new images that would corroborate the version of Evan Blass, some key specifications of both models are provided. From the Reno 7 Pro, for example, a slightly larger camera module with four lenses stands out.

Regarding the specs, the tweeter claims that the Reno 7 could arrive with a 90 or 120 Hz AMOLED screen, processor Snapdragon 778G with 5G and one 4,500 mAh battery with support of 60W SuperVOOC 2.0 fast charge.

On the other hand, it is rumored that the Pro model would bet on one of the new MediaTek Dimensity 1200-MAX processors and one 4,500 mAh battery with 65W SuperVOOC 2.0 fast charge.

The brand plans to officially present the new generation Reno 7 from 2022 on November 25, although for the moment it will only reach the Asian market, while the rest of the world will have to wait a few more months to be able to find them in stores.