11/14/2021

Act. On 11/15/2021 at 00:45 CET

With the suffered victory achieved in the Spain-Sweden (1-0) played at the La Cartuja stadium, La Roja qualifies directly for the final phase of the Qatar 2022 World Cup and avoids a very dangerous play-off phase in which he could meet top-level rivals such as Portugal. It will be Janne Andersson’s Sweden that will have to be very attentive to draw for the play-offs on November 26 to be held in Zurich.

The Nordics, after their fiasco against Georgia (2-0) on the penultimate day and their new failure against Luis Enrique’s team, will be one of the ten seconds in the group that will enter the draw, along with two teams that will enter the repechage thanks to the ranking they achieved in the 2020-21 UEFA Nations League. Spain, by leading group B, frees one of those ‘grace seats’ for the teams that have not qualified directly.

Twelve teams and two bass drums

In the raffle, the six best second classified will go to Pot 1 and will play the semifinal of the play-off, a single game, at home. The remaining six teams will go to Pot 2.

The order will be established by applying a series of criteria after discarding the results of the second group against the teams that occupy the sixth position (in groups with six combined), in addition to taking into account the rule of “prohibited confrontation between teams & rdquor; depending on the teams that fall in the playoffs, as in the case of Ukraine and Russia, who cannot face each other.

These semifinals are scheduled for Thursday, March 24, 2022 and they will be grouped in routes A (semifinals 1 and 2), B (3 and 4) and C (5 and 6).

To determine which semifinal winner will play on March 29 each of the three play-off finals as a local there will be an additional draw for each route.

In total, UEFA awards among the 55 participating teams 13 places for the Qatar 2022 World Cup to be played from November 21 to December 18, 2022.1