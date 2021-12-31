12/31/2021

On at 17:12 CET

The 44th edition of the Dakar Rally will begin this Saturday, January 1, New Years, with a prologue stage that will take place between the Saudi cities of Jefddah, on the Red Sea coast, and Ha’il, in the mountainous north. Although the special will only have 19 kilometers timed as an aperitif, the pilots will have to travel two long links, the first of 225 km and another of 595 km, after the clock, which will take the participants to the Ha’il bivouac, where On Sunday the starting podium of the first stage will take place according to the order established based on the results of the prologue.

The first 19 km of the Dakar will serve as an aperitif and first contact for the teams, with 57% of the route in sand, 33% in dunes and the remaining 10% will be on gravel. Conditions similar to those that competitors will encounter when the ‘real fire’ starts from Sunday 2 January and during the first week of the rally.

The starting order for motorcycles and quad bikes will be the reverse of the race numbers, so the Elite riders will start last. In addition, from 30 to 1 they will start separated by two minutes. Cars and trucks will start in the order of their numbers, separated by two minutes from 1 to 35, while from 36 onwards, T3, T4 and T5 trucks will start separated by a single minute.

The first 15 bikes will choose the starting position for Sunday’s stage 1 (in reverse order, from 15th to 1st), while the first 10 cars will do the same.

Another of the peculiarities of the Prologue is that the time registered by the vehicles (both FIM and FIA) will count for the general Dakar and, in addition, will be added to that of stage 1 to determine the starting order of stage 2 (Ha ‘il – Al Artawiyah). Only in the case of motorcycles and quads your times in the Prologue will be multiplied by 5.