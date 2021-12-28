12/28/2021

On at 14:15 CET

.

The autonomous communities are agreeing restrictions in establishments and in the hospitality industry given the increase in infections in this sixth wave of the coronavirus. Among them, the covid passport stands out to enter the premises or the closure of the nightlife to avoid more explosions of positives for New Year’s Eve. These are the measures of the autonomies:

The Rioja

The government of The Rioja has agreed this Tuesday the closure of all hotel and catering establishments, nightclubs, discos, gastronomic societies and private premises as bassists from one to six in the morning, from this Wednesday until next January 24.

The spokesperson for the regional Executive, Álex Dorado, reported at a press conference of the new restrictions agreed in an extraordinary Governing Council given the epidemiological situation, after exceeding the historical maximum of accumulated incidence, with 2,133 cases per 100,000 inhabitants.

The extension of the requirement of Covid passport to more public venues, such as game rooms, multifunctional spaces, hotels, gyms and closed sports facilities, but this decision that must be ratified by the Superior Court of Justice of La Rioja, Dorado has specified.

What’s more, It is recommended to telework whenever possible and that in social or family gatherings there are at most 10 attendees from a maximum of two coexistence groups, since it has been found that it is in this area where infections occur.

Dorado has discarded the suspension of multitudinous shows such as those programmed in the Actual Festival, which is celebrated in Logroño from January 2 to 8, or the Kings parades on January 5, since they can be celebrated with the covid passport indoors or with the maintenance of interpersonal distance outdoors, and in any case, it is The use of a mask is mandatory.

Regarding the rstrictures adopted by neighboring communities, has specified, talks have been held with Aragon, Navarra and the Basque Country, but no specific agreements have been reached with these autonomies.

The Official Gazette of La Rioja (BOR) has already published the complementary health measures to prevent the spread of covid-19, which will take effect at the next midnight.

The covid certificate had already been approved on December 15 for visits to patients and residents in hospitals and social services; nightlife; bars with special licenses and restaurants with a capacity of more than 50 people; and mass events of a cultural nature in indoor spaces with the consumption of food or drink by more than 1,000 people.

With the agreed expansion, It is extended to those over 12 years of age who want to access bingo halls, gaming and betting and recreational rooms, establishments in multifunctional spaces, tourist accommodation such as hostels, hotels and the like, gyms, facilities where physical-sports activities are developed directed in closed spaces.

Canary Islands

The Canary Islands Government has requested this Tuesday to Superior Court of Justice of the Canary Islands (TSJC) that judicially ratifies the imposition of a night curfew on the islands on levels 2 and 3 on the ‘New Year’s Eve’ bridge and on Twelfth Night.

This was revealed at a press conference by the Minister of Health, Blas Trujillo, after the extraordinary Governing Council, emphasizing that The measure will affect the nights of January 31 and 1 and January 5 and that the TSJC has a maximum of 72 hours to endorse the order of its department.

In this way, the islands affected for now are Tenerife, Gran Canaria and Fuerteventura -level 3- and La Palma and La Gomera -level 2- in such a way that mobility is restricted between 01:00 and 06:00 and 02:00 and 06:00 respectively.

Trujillo has specified that it is exempt from the curfew people who go to the pharmacy to buy medicines, those who work and go to a health center, those who return home after leaving a bar or those who need to travel to care for elders or minors.

The counselor has justified the petition on the “high” community transmission of the coronavirus and that during those nights there are “massive movements” of the populationAt the same time, in the last meeting with mayors and council presidents, it was noticed that the police force was “depleted” and that it was difficult to guarantee order.

Refering to celebration of christmas events has commented that the regulations “are clear” and acts that generate agglomeration of people are prohibited in such a way that he has predicted that the Kings parades will be “similar” to those of last year as a parade in vehicles through the streets.

In addition, he has specified that on public roads “you can be” but not consume alcohol and it will be the security forces that will impose control over groups of people, which are limited according to the corresponding epidemiological alert level.

Galicia

Galicia will close the hotel business from midnight -except on Fridays and Saturdays, which is allowed until 1 in the morning-, and the nightlife must close its doors at 2. It is still pending to address the New Year’s Eve, since the consellería shuffles to allow a range until 3 or the definitive closure, if the sector considers it “unviable”.

All measures taken They will be in force between December 31st – the night of December 30th to 31st – until January 18th.“We have no choice but to take action”, The Minister of Health, Julio García Comesaña, has stated at the press conference, who has pointed out that the meetings will also be limited, which will be prohibited between 2 and 6 in the morning.

For the New Years Eve celebration, Galicia has pending to address the closing time, that is, or it remains permanently closed or it can be kept until 3 in the morning. In addition, on January 1, the hotel business will not be able to open before 10 am.

The hospitality industry, in which bar consumption is prohibited, may open until 1 a.m. on Fridays and Saturdays, but during the week it has to close at midnight. The covid certificate extends to the entire day – until now it was only necessary from 9:00 p.m. in bars. What’s more, Galicia limits massive musical events, which in any case cannot be held standing up. The rides are recommended in static and not dynamic format.

Comesaña has also insisted on the use of mask indoors, in work centers and in all premises and only take off when eating and drinking, especially in hospitality. In work centers, take it “permanently”, as well as outside as in new regulations.

These measures have been announced at a press conference by the Minister of Health, Julio García Comesaña, after the meeting of the clinical committee called for this Monday to analyze the data on the evolution of the pandemic and the performances with the Christmas festivities as a point of action.

The situation in hospitals is “contained”, but “not in primary care”. “We are worried, not alarmed, but we are on alert,” said the councilor at the press conference.

Galicia has chained several days of record detection of infections, with more than 28,000 active cases as of December 28 – although the number of antigen tests and PCR also beats the figures that have been made in the Community, with a positivity rate of around 15 percent and in some areas 21.1 percent. In the last 24 hours, 12,885 PCRs were performed.